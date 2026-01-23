Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were the top two wide receivers in the NFL during the regular season, and they will go head-to-head in the NFC Championship on Sunday night. The Rams and Seahawks split their regular-season meetings, providing several data points for every player involved in Sunday's showdown. Smith-Njigba went over 95 receiving yards in both of those games, and SportsLine's proven computer model is going Over 89.5 receiving yards for him in the NFC Championship. The model has also locked in a wide receiver prop for Broncos vs. Patriots in the AFC Championship, along with a bet on Nacua.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the AFC and NFC Championship Games on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Championship Sunday NFL WR prop picks to bet at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Over 47.5 receiving yards (-110)

Puka Nacua, Rams, Under 90.5 receiving yards (-111)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks, Over 89.5 receiving yards (-110)

Combining the model's three Championship Week wide receiver prop picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +593 (risk $100 to win $593).

Courtland Sutton, Broncos

Sutton recorded a team-high nine targets last week, hauling in four of those passes for 53 yards. He commanded at least 10 targets in four of his final five games, going over 60 receiving yards in three of those outings. The 30-year-old was the top target in Denver's passing attack this season, catching 74 passes for 1,017 yards, averaging 59.8 yards per game. His over/under is lower this week due to Jarrett Stidham stepping in at quarterback, but the model still has Sutton finishing with 53 receiving yards to go Over this total.

Puka Nacua, Rams

Nacua averaged 107.2 receiving yards per game during the regular season, and he had 10 catches for 111 yards in a shootout against the Panthers during Wild Card Weekend. However, he only had five receptions for 56 yards against the Bears last week, and Seattle's defense held him to 75 yards in one of the two regular-season meetings. The Seahawks have held their last three opponents to fewer than 150 passing yards, so the model has Nacua finishing with 83 receiving yards in its latest simulations.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks

Smith-Njigba is coming off a quiet performance against the 49ers last week, catching three passes on four targets for 19 yards. The Seahawks raced out to an early lead and never looked back in a blowout win, which capped the potential of anyone involved in their passing game. They will be throwing the ball more this week against the high-powered Rams, and Smith-Njigba averaged 105.5 receiving yards per game during the regular season. He had 105 yards against Los Angeles in November before racking up 96 yards against the Rams in December. The model has him finishing with 95 receiving yards on Sunday night, providing value on the Over.