The arrival of the 2025 NFL season means more than just making spread or total picks, as it also gives bettors the opportunity to make NFL prop bets on the league's biggest stars. From the 13 games on Sunday to Monday Night Football, you'll have no shortage of player props to wager on. There are several players returning from injury-plagued seasons a year ago who want to start 2025 off on the right note, including Trevor Lawrence, Alvin Kamara and Stefon Diggs. Their Week 1 NFL prop odds could be a bit off considering how last year ended, and this could be an opportunity to cash in.

Kamara has a rushing + receiving yards NFL prop total of 93.5 (-112/-114) versus Arizona on Sunday after the running back averaged 106.6 scrimmage yards in 2024. The Cardinals allowed the eighth-most rushing yards per game to running backs last year, in addition to giving up the eighth-most receiving yards per game to the position.

Before making any Week 1 NFL prop bets on Kamara's Overs, you also have to remember he's now 30, playing under a first-year head coach and has a young quarterback who's winless in six career starts. If you are looking for NFL prop bets or NFL parlays for Week 1, SportsLine has you covered with the top Week 1 player props from its Machine Learning Model AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Now, with the Week 1 NFL schedule quickly approaching, SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI has identified the top NFL props from the biggest Week 1 games.

Week 1 NFL props for Sunday's main slate

After analyzing the NFL props from Sunday's main slate and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI says Bengals WR Tee Higgins goes Under 63.5 receiving yards (-114) versus the Browns in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Excluding a 2022 game in which he played just one snap, Higgins has been held under 60 receiving yards in three of his last four meetings with Cleveland.

Entering his sixth NFL season, Higgins has never had more than 58 yards in any Week 1 game, including going catchless on eight targets versus the Browns in Week 1 of 2023. The SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects 44.4 yards for Higgins in a 5-star pick. See more Week 1 NFL props here.

Week 1 NFL props for Bills vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football

After analyzing Ravens vs. Bills props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI says Ravens QB Lamar Jackson goes Over 233.5 passing yards (-114). The last time Jackson took the field was against Buffalo in last season's playoffs, and the two-time MVP had 254 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air. The SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects Jackson to blow past his total with 280.2 yards on average in a 4.5-star prop pick. See more NFL props for Ravens vs. Bills here.

You can make NFL prop bets on Jackson and others with the Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. Bet at Underdog Fantasy and get $50 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet:

Week 1 NFL props for Bears vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football

After analyzing Vikings vs. Bears props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI says Bears QB Caleb Williams goes Under 218.5 passing yards (-114). Primetime games like what he'll see on Sunday night weren't too favorable to Williams as a rookie. He lost all three he played in, had one total passing score across them, was sacked an average of 5.3 times and, most relevant to this NFL prop, Williams failed to reach even 200 passing yards in any of the three. The SportsLine Machine Learning Model forecasts him to finish with just 174.8 passing yards, making Under 218.5 a 4.5-star NFL prop. See more NFL props for Vikings vs. Bears here.

You can also use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly:

How to make Week 1 NFL prop picks

SportsLine's Machine Learning Model has identified another star who sails past his total and has dozens of NFL props rated 4 stars or better. You need to see the Machine Learning Model analysis before making any Week 1 NFL prop bets.

Which NFL prop picks should you target for Week 1, and which star player has multiple 5-star rated picks? Visit SportsLine to see the latest NFL player props from SportsLine's Machine Learning Model that uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to make its projections.