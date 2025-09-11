The Under went 12-4 in Week 1, indicating that not only were there fewer points scored than expected, but there were also fewer yards gained. Backing the Under with NFL prop bets was likely profitable for the opening slate of games, but will that maintain with Week 2 NFL props? Interestingly though, four of the five highest-scoring games last week were the primetime games, so if that holds, then the Overs for this week's night games could be attractive with Week 2 NFL player props.

There's a Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring star pass catchers like Nico Collins, Mike Evans and Brock Bowers. The games also feature promising rookies such as Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton and Emeka Egbuka. Prop lines are usually all over the place early in the season as sportsbooks attempt to establish a player's potential, and you could take advantage of this with the right NFL picks. If you are looking for NFL prop bets or NFL parlays for Week 2, SportsLine has you covered with the top Week 2 player props from its Machine Learning Model AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Now, with the Week 2 NFL schedule quickly approaching, SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI has identified the top NFL props from the biggest Week 2 games.

Week 2 NFL props for Sunday's main slate

After analyzing the NFL props from Sunday's main slate and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI says Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown goes Over 63.5 receiving yards (-114) versus the Bears at 1 p.m. ET. Detroit will host this contest, which is notable as St. Brown has averaged 114 receiving yards over his last six home games. He had at least 70 receiving yards in both matchups versus the Bears a year ago.

Chicago allowed 12 receivers to go Over 63.5 receiving yards last season as the Bears' pass defense is adept at keeping opponents out of the endzone but not as good at preventing yardage. Chicago allowed the highest yards per attempt and second-highest yards per completion in 2024. While St. Brown had just 45 yards in the opener, the last time he was held under 50 receiving yards, he then had 193 yards the following week. The SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects 82.5 yards for St. Brown in a 4.5-star pick. See more Week 2 NFL props here.

Week 2 NFL props for Vikings vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football

After analyzing Falcons vs. Vikings props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI says Falcons running back Bijan Robinson goes Over 65.5 rushing yards (-114). Robinson ran for 92 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 of last season versus Minnesota, despite the Vikings having the league's No. 2 run defense a year ago. The SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects Robinson to have 81.8 yards on average in a 4.5-star prop pick. See more NFL props for Vikings vs. Falcons here.

Week 2 NFL props for Buccaneers vs. Texans on Monday Night Football

After analyzing Texans vs. Buccaneers props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI says Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield goes Under 235.5 passing yards (-114). While Houston has questions regarding its offense, there's little worry about the team's pass defense. In 2024, Houston had the second-most interceptions, the fourth-most sacks and allowed the fourth-worst passer rating. Since the start of last year, and including the playoffs, the Texans have held opposing QBs under 235.5 yards in 13 of 20 games. The SportsLine Machine Learning Model forecasts Mayfield to finish with just 200.1 passing yards, making the Under a 4-star NFL prop. See more NFL props for Buccaneers vs. Texans here.

Week 2 NFL props for Chargers vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football

After analyzing Raiders vs. Chargers props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI says Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert goes Under 252.5 passing yards (-114). The Raiders' defense was underrated in preventing big passing plays a year ago as it ranked third in the NFL in average depth of target allowed. It forced QBs to dink and dunk their way down the field, which doesn't lead to big passing yardages, and L.A. generally prefers to not throw the ball anyway. Just four teams attempted fewer passes last season than the Chargers, and with L.A. running for 156.5 yards versus Vegas last season, Herbert shouldn't be overly active on Monday night. He's forecasted to have 221.1 passing yards in a 4.5-star NFL prop bet. See more NFL props for Chargers vs. Raiders here.

