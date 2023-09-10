Three rookie quarterbacks are expected to start in NFL Week 1: Bryce Young (Panthers), C.J. Stroud (Texans) and Anthony Richardson (Colts). In Chicago, the Jordan Love era will begin when the Green Bay Packers visit the NFC North rival Bears. Plenty of attention will be on how Love fares in his first official start in place of Aaron Rodgers. Chicago is a 1.5-point favorite in the NFL odds. Among Week 1 NFL props, the over/under for passing yards for Love is 204.5. Only Bryce Young (204.5) has a total set over 200 yards among the rookies in NFL prop bets as he faces the Falcons. Anthony Richardson is tabbed for 192.5 against Jacksonville, and C.J. Stroud's number is 196.5 in the NFL props as he faces the Ravens.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and was a highly profitable 42-28 on NFL prop picks in this column during the 2022 regular season. He also is 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and is 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

Top 2023 Week 1 NFL prop picks

One NFL Week 1 prop play PropStarz is all over is Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins going over 56.5 rushing yards (-125). The Texans' defense was the league's worst against the run last season, allowing 170 yards per game. Opposing rushers averaged 5.1 yards per carry (29th in NFL), and Dobbins comes in off a strong second half to 2022. The 2020 second-round pick out of Ohio State averaged 99 yards and 6.9 per carry in the final four games.

Dobbins suffered a serious knee injury early in the 2021 preseason. That forced him to miss that entire season and the first half of 2022, but he looks healthy now. He played only eight games last year, but finished with 805 yards. With the Ravens opening the season at home, coach John Harbaugh will be trying to set the tone for the season. Dobbins should play a big role as the Texans defense is preoccupied with quarterback Lamar Jackson. PropStarz expects the running back to see at least 15 touches, and against this defense that should push him over this total. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 1 prop bets at SportsLine.

