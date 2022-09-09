The 2022 NFL season has finally arrived. As usual, the main focus will be on quarterbacks, and many have new homes this season. Among those signal-callers are Russell Wilson, who will lead the Denver Broncos against his former Seattle Seahawks, and Baker Mayfield of the Carolina Panthers, who takes on a Cleveland Browns team that traded him during the offseason. Many other skill position players also changed clubs for 2022, so which NFL prop bets should you target?

The latest 2022 Week 1 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the over/under on passing yards for Mayfield at 220.5 and Wilson on Monday Night Football at 255.5. Your NFL props can also include whether 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan will go Over or Under 28.5 passing attempts against Houston in his debut with Indianapolis. Those are among the many Week 1 NFL prop picks, with receiving yards, rushing yards and longest receptions being some of the other options. Before locking in any NFL player prop bets of your own, be sure to check out the picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. His background playing competitive fantasy sports, poker, Scrabble and backgammon helped form the foundation of his sports betting approach.

The expert was an impressive 53-37 on his picks during the 2021 NFL regular season for SportsLine and is 58-31 (+20.66 units) on MLB prop plays this year. He's also up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

With the NFL Week 1 schedule quickly approaching, Selesnick has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found three strong bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Week 1

One of the Week 1 NFL prop bets PropStarz is backing: Kansas City's JuJu Smith-Schuster will go Over 46.5 receiving yards (-115) against Arizona in his debut with the Chiefs. With Tyreek Hill now plying his trade in Miami, Patrick Mahomes needs a new No. 1 target among the team's wide receivers. Enter Smith-Schuster, who signed a one-year, $10.75 million contract after spending his first five NFL seasons in Pittsburgh.

Smith-Schuster suffered a regular-season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5 last year but returned to make a team high-tying five catches for 26 yards in the Steelers' wild-card loss to the Chiefs. The 25-year-old is capable of putting up big numbers when healthy, which he proved in 2018 with 111 receptions and 1,426 yards.

"Smith-Schuster appears set to be Patrick Mahomes' primary target outside of Travis Kelce," PropStarz told SportsLine. "With Tyreek Hill and his 159 targets vacating KC's offense, I expect JuJu to be the biggest beneficiary." You can see all of PropStarz's Week 1 prop picks here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Week 1

PropStarz has locked in two other Week 1 NFL prop picks, including calling for a running back to exceed his projected rushing attempts against a weak defense. You can only see which 2022 NFL Week 1 props to jump on at SportsLine.

Which Week 1 NFL prop bets should you jump on? And what running back is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the best NFL Week 1 prop bets, all from the expert who has dominated in prop betting across the sports spectrum for years, and find out.