The second half of the NFL season is here, giving you plenty of NFL player props to choose from as you make your NFL bets. Giants running back Saquon Barkley faces a Texans run defense that's been gashed week after week. His over-under for rushing yards is 92.5 according to the latest NFL props at Caesars Sportsbook. Titans running back Derrick Henry lit up the Texans for two touchdowns in a game earlier this season and now faces the Broncos. Henry is +265 to score the first touchdown in the latest NFL prop picks and must hit 100 to clear his over. Which NFL player props should you target, and which NFL prop picks can give you a sizable return? Before you lock in your 2022 Week 10 NFL prop bets, make sure you check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

After nailing three of his four NFL props again last week, the expert is an impressive 24-11 on NFL prop picks in this column through the first nine weeks, after going 53-37 during the 2021 regular season. He is 64-38 (+17.10 units) overall on his SportsLine NFL prop picks. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 regular season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Now, after poring over the hundreds of available Week 10 NFL prop bets, PropStarz has found the picks he loves. You can only see them here.

Top 2022 Week 10 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz isn't hesitating to back is Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones Over 41.5 receiving yards. The Dolphins' passing game can light it up, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Browns typically stick to the ground, ranking third in that area, but they might not have a choice if they want to stay in this game, which PropStarz says has "sneaky shootout potential."

Peoples-Jones should be quarterback Jacoby Brissett's second option behind No. 1 wideout Amari Cooper, as star tight end David Njoku has been hobbled by an ankle injury. Peoples-Jones is the clear No. 2 wide receiver and has averaged 6.2 targets while surpassing this total in five straight games. He is averaging 13.9 yards per catch and 52 yards per contest. Now, he faces a Miami defense that is 31st in passing DVOA and allows the sixth-most yards after the catch. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 10 NFL prop picks here.

How to make 2022 NFL Week 10 prop bets and predictions

PropStarz is locking in his confident Week 10 NFL prop picks and he's eyeing a longshot prop that will bring a huge return. You can only see which 2022 NFL Week 10 props you should be picking over at SportsLine.

What are the best 2022 Week 10 NFL prop bets you can make? Which players are must-backs? Visit SportsLine now to see the best NFL Week 10 prop bets, all from the expert up more than $1,700 on his SportsLine prop plays this season, and find out.