The Week 11 NFL schedule features some intriguing matchups such as Bills vs. Browns and Eagles vs. Colts. Buffalo is a 7-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Eagles are favored by 8 in the NFL lines. There are also numerous NFL player prop bets available on both games and every other matchup in NFL Week 11. Caesars lists the over/under on Jalen Hurts rushing yards at 42.5, while the rushing number on the Colts' Jonathan Taylor is 85.5.

Elsewhere, it's a battle of top-tier quarterbacks on Sunday Night Football as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs battle Justin Herbert and the Chargers. Mahomes has a passing yardage over/under of 288.5, while Herbert's line is set at 276.5 There are value plays to be found in the numerous Week 11 NFL props such as those. Before locking in your 2022 NFL Week 11 prop bets, make sure you check out the top NFL picks and predictions from NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

After nailing three of his four NFL props again last week, the expert is an impressive 26-13 on NFL prop picks in this column through the first 10 weeks, after going 53-37 during the 2021 regular season. He is 67-40 (+20.80 units) overall on his SportsLine NFL prop picks. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 regular season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Now, after poring over the hundreds of available Week 11 NFL prop bets, PropStarz has found the picks he loves. You can only see them here.

Top 2022 Week 11 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz isn't hesitating to back Sunday is Bears quarterback Justin Fields Over 250.5 Passing/Rushing Yards (-115) against Atlanta. The Falcons have one of the league's worst defenses, as they allow just shy of 400 yards per game, second-most in the NFL. Fields is coming along as a passer, completing more than 60% of his passes over the past four games, and his running ability isn't in question.

This game also has the potential to be a shootout, with the total set at 50 points, so Fields might need to do more with his arm than usual. Over his past six starts, the second-year pro is averaging 170 passing yards and 100 on the ground. Atlanta's defense is vulnerable in all areas, so Fields should have a big week. "The Falcons have been equally bad against the run and pass this season," PropStarz says, "which is why I'm choosing to attack Fields' combination line." You can see all of PropStarz's Week 11 NFL prop picks here.

How to make 2022 NFL Week 11 prop bets and predictions

PropStarz has locked in three other confident Week 11 NFL prop picks and he has zeroed in on a longshot prop that returns higher than 25-1. You can only see these picks over at SportsLine.

What are the best 2022 Week 11 NFL prop bets you can make? And which longshot prop could bring a massive return? Visit SportsLine now to see the best NFL Week 11 prop bets, all from the expert up almost $2,100 on his SportsLine prop plays this season, and find out.