The final week of byes leaves the NFL Week 14 Sunday schedule a little light, but it makes up for quantity with quality. There are 11 games on Sunday's Week 14 NFL schedule, and several key division matchups and a couple of expected shootouts highlight the slate. One game fits both of those descriptions, with Jared Goff's Lions hosting Kirk Cousins and the Vikings in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m ET. The Lions are eighth in NFL passing offense and the Vikings are ninth, and Goff and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will battle it out with Cousins and star wideout Justin Jefferson. It should be a popular matchup for NFL player prop bettors, and Caesars Sportsbook has options for nearly every skill-position player.

Caesars lists the over/under for passing yards for Goff at 274.5 and Cousins at 275.5 in the latest Week 14 NFL prop lines, while St. Brown's receiving yards total is set at 84.5 yards and Jefferson is tagged for 92.5. If you want to get in on the run game, Minnesota's Dalvin Cook's over/under for rushing yards is 75.5, and Detroit's Jamaal Williams is pegged for 47.5 yards and D'Andre Swift 35.5. Before locking in any 2022 NFL Week 14 prop bets, make sure you check out the top NFL picks and predictions from NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks all season and went 3-1 in Week 13 and is now 7-1 over the past two weeks. That makes PropStarz a stunning 34-17 on NFL prop picks in this column through the first 13 weeks. The props guru is 88-57 (+20.70 units) overall on his SportsLine NFL prop picks this season. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 regular season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Now, after poring over the hundreds of available Week 14 NFL prop bets, PropStarz has found the picks he loves. You can only see them here.

Top 2022 Week 14 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz is strongly backing Sunday is Lions running back D'Andre Swift Over 24.5 receiving yards (-120) against the Vikings. Only Detroit's defense is allowing more yards per game than Minnesota's, so this should be a high-scoring matchup. Swift had 14 carries for 62 yards and four receptions for 49 yards last week, his best performance since Week 1. He had 175 total yards in the opening game against the Eagles before injuries slowed him down.

There was some concern about an ankle injury that limited Swift early this week, but he is no longer on the injury report. He should be salivating to face a Minnesota defense that is the league's worst against the pass but pretty good against the run. That means Swift should turn some short receptions into big gains. He is averaging 5.5 yards per carry and 8.4 per catch. If he gets a similar workload to Week 13, when he had 14 carries and was targeted six times, he should smash this total. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 14 NFL prop picks here.

How to make 2022 NFL Week 14 prop bets and predictions

PropStarz has locked in three other confident Week 14 NFL prop picks, including a quarterback who will need to step up in a critical division matchup. He also has a longshot lean on a big-play running back who could bring a massive payout of around 40-1. You can only see these picks over at SportsLine.

What are the best 2022 Week 14 NFL prop bets you can make? Which running back could break out in a big way and cash a prop that would pay off at around 40-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the best NFL Week 14 prop bets, all from the expert up almost $2,100 on his SportsLine prop plays this season, and find out.