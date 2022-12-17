The late-season schedule spreads games out a bit more, but there are still 11 NFL Week 15 matchups on Sunday, which means plenty of chances for NFL props. A few forgotten players had breakout weeks last Sunday, including Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tight end Evan Engram. Lawrence threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns against Tennessee in Week 14, with Engram getting 162 of those yards and two scores. Lawrence hasn't thrown an interception since Week 8 and is leading the league in completion percentage over the past six weeks. In NFL Week 15, the Jaguars face the fierce Cowboys defense. So, are the Jaguars stars definite fades, or could they find a way against Dallas?

The Cowboys are 4-point road favorites in the 1 p.m. ET matchup, and the over/under for total points scored is 48 in the latest NFL odds at at Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars also has numerous player props available on the game, with the over/under for passing yards on Lawrence set at 248.5 and Engram's receiving yards total at 41.5. The sportsbook also favors Lawrence to throw an interception, pricing him at -145 to go Over 0.5.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks and is a stunning 34-21 on NFL prop picks in this column through the first 14 weeks. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Top 2022 Week 15 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz is strongly backing Sunday is Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown Over 67.5 receiving yards (-115) against the Bears. The Eagles' deep passing game is their bread and butter, and facing a Bears defense that struggles to generate pressure on quarterbacks should give Jalen Hurts plenty of time to go deep. Chicago has just 16 sacks this season, fewest in the NFL, and the secondary ranks last in the league in DVOA to opposing No. 1 wide receivers.

Brown has 189 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the past two weeks. He averages 15.7 yards per reception and 10.6 per target, and he has topped this number in seven of his 13 games this season. Against a shaky pass defense, he should do it again this week. The Eagles are favored by 8 points at Caesars Sportsbook, but PropStarz says "if Chicago can remain competitive in this game, it wouldn't surprise me if Brown goes well over the century mark."

