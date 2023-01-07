The season-long NFL quarterback carousel continues in Week 18, so NFL against the spread and money-line picks might be a tricky proposition. This is also the final full slate for NFL prop bets. There are 14 games on the Sunday Week 18 NFL schedule, and Sam Howell will start at quarterback for the Commanders, while Nathan Peterman will get the call for the Bears. That will make 66 different starting quarterbacks in the NFL this season, a league record. Most quarterbacks and skill players have numerous NFL props available. How about Cincinnati's Joe Burrow against the Ravens, or even resurgent Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold against the Saints? You have to dig to find value, so before you make any NFL Week 18 prop bets, make sure you check out the top NFL picks and predictions from NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks and is a highly profitable 40-26 on NFL prop picks in this column through the first 17 weeks. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Top Week 18 NFL prop picks

One prop play that PropStarz is all over for NFL Week 18 is Lions running back D'Andre Swift over 32.5 rushing yards. Swift is coming off a 78-yard performance against the Bears last week. In fact, he topped this total on one run, going for 35 yards on his longest rush, and averaged 7.1 per carry. Now, he faces a Packers defense that is run-funnel this season. Green Bay is allowing 142 yards per game (26th in NFL) and 5.0 per carry (27th).

The third-year pro and the Lions have a chance to earn a playoff spot with a victory. Even if Seattle wins earlier to scuttle those plans, Detroit won't mind playing spoiler for Green Bay, which gets in with a victory. To beat the Packers, the Lions know they need to run the ball. Swift has topped this number five times this season, and each time he had at least eight carries. See which other NFL props to make here.

