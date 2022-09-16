Another unpredictable NFL Week 1 has come and gone, and a 13-game Sunday slate is on tap for Week 2. Major NFL injuries, including Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) and Steelers edge-rusher T.J. Watt (pectoral), marred teams' openers, while other squads like the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings got off to impressive starts. The Week 2 NFL schedule features an NFC South showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET), and the night will be capped off by the Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, but which NFL player props should you target? Tampa Bay is a 2-5-point road favorite in the latest Week 2 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Packers are favored by 10. There are plenty of NFL prop bets you can make, including NFL props on many top players, and if you do your research, you can find excellent value in the NFL prop lines. Before locking in any NFL player prop bets, be sure to check out the picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. His background playing competitive fantasy sports, poker, Scrabble and backgammon helped form the foundation of his sports betting approach.

The expert was an impressive 53-37 on his picks during the 2021 NFL regular season for SportsLine and is 128-89 (+24.54 units) on MLB prop plays this year. He's also up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Top NFL player prop bets for Week 2

One of the Week 2 NFL prop bets PropStarz is backing: Denver's Courtland Sutton to go over 54.5 receiving yards. The fifth-year pro is healthy after tearing an ACL after his 2019 Pro Bowl season. He had 58 catches last season, and now he is expected to be Russell Wilson's top wide receiver. The 2018 second-round pick had just four catches last week, but he put up 72 yards and now faces a suspect Texans pass defense that ranked 31st in the NFL in 2021.

Houston allowed 340 passing yards per game last season and didn't look any better in Week 1. In fact, it gave up 340 yards to Matt Ryan, and Colts receiver Michael Pittman had 122 of those on nine receptions. Sutton is a similar receiver to Pittman, PropStarz says, and the Broncos will be playing their home opener. The tension of Wilson's return to Seattle in Week 1 will be long gone, and Selesnick expects Sutton to have a big day in front of the Denver fans. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 2 prop picks here.

