The Sunday NFL schedule includes 14 games, with Bills vs. Dolphins offering plenty of possibilities for NFL prop bets. Both teams are 2-0, with Josh Allen and Buffalo looking like they might steamroll the league and the Dolphins showing a sudden explosion of offense in Week 2. In the NFC, it's a key cross-division matchup as the North's Packers visit the South's Buccaneers. The Over/Under for Allen's passing yards is 278.5 in the latest NFL player props, while Tua Tagovailoa's total is set at 256.5. In Bucs vs. Packers, Tom Brady's passing yards Over/Under is 251.5 in the NFL props, while the number on Aaron Rodgers is 237.5. Before locking in any NFL player prop bets for Week 3, be sure to check out the NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert is 27-17 (61.4%) on NFL prop picks on all platforms through the first two weeks, after going an impressive 245-163 (+61.79 units) for the 2021 NFL season. He also is 129-89 (+25.69 units) on MLB prop plays this year and up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

With the NFL Week 3 schedule quickly approaching, Selesnick has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found four strong bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Week 3

One of the Week 3 NFL prop bets PropStarz is backing: Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase Over 74.5 receiving yards against the Jets. The second-year superstar and 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year had a pretty quiet Week 2, but that means a slight discount on this prop. He had five catches for 54 yards against the Cowboys, but he should have a much easier time against New York. Chase had 129 yards on 10 receptions in Week 1, so he isn't in a sophomore slump.

Dallas simply didn't give Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow time to throw, sacking him six times and pressuring him constantly. The Jets are unlikely to have the same success, as they don't have a player like Micah Parsons. Dallas is pressuring the QB on 27 percent of dropbacks, while New York is at 18 percent (28th in NFL). Burrow should have more time to throw and look for Chase on deeper routes. Chase is averaging 17 yards per catch through 21 NFL games. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 3 prop picks here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Week 3

PropStarz has locked in three other Week 3 NFL prop picks, and he's also eyeing a massive long-shot prop bet that would return almost 15-1. You can only see which 2022 NFL Week 3 props you should be picking over at SportsLine.

What are the four best 2022 Week 3 NFL prop bets you can make? And which one could bring you a payout of almost 15-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the best NFL Week 3 prop bets, all from the expert who who's 27-17 on his NFL prop plays this season, and find out.