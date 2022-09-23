Sunday features a matchup of unbeatens in South Florida when the surprising Miami Dolphins host the Super Bowl-favorite Buffalo Bills in a game that features plenty of NFL props to analyze. Miami's Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards last week as Miami rallied to beat Baltimore 42-38. Josh Allen and the Bills, the +400 favorite to win the title at Caesars Sportsbook, have scored 72 points in the first two games. Caesars has set the over/under for passing yards for Tagovailoa, who leads the league in that category, at 256.5 in the latest NFL player props. Before locking in any NFL player prop bets for Week 3, be sure to check out the picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert is 27-17 (61.4%) on NFL prop picks on all platforms through the first two weeks, after going an impressive 245-163 (+61.79 units) for the 2021 NFL season. He also is 129-89 (+25.69 units) on MLB prop plays this year and up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

With the NFL Week 3 schedule quickly approaching, Selesnick has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found four strong bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Week 3

One of the Week 3 NFL prop bets PropStarz is backing: Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase Over 74.5 receiving yards against the Jets. The second-year superstar was targeted nine times last week against Dallas, finishing with five catches for 54 yards. That low total has led to a discount this week. The Jets aren't nearly the defensive force that the Cowboys are, so the expert sees the game playing out much differently, and some huge plays could be in the cards.

Chase had 129 yards against the Steelers in Week 1, but he was matched up against Dallas shutdown corner Trevon Diggs for much of the Week 2 game. The Cowboys also harassed quarterback Joe Burrow all day, sacking him six times. Dallas has pressured the QB on 27% of dropbacks, while the Jets are at 18 percent (28th in NFL). Burrow should have plenty of time to find his favorite receiver, who has averaged more than 17 yards per catch. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 3 prop picks here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Week 3

PropStarz has locked in three other Week 3 NFL prop picks, and he's also eyeing a massive long-shot prop bet that would return almost 15-1. You can only see which 2022 NFL Week 3 props you should be picking over at SportsLine.

What are the four best 2022 Week 3 NFL prop bets you can make? And which one could bring you a payout of almost 15-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the best NFL Week 3 prop bets, all from the expert who who's 27-17 on his NFL prop plays this season, and find out.