A rematch of Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday Night Football. Tom Brady of the Buccaneers and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes will face off in the sixth meeting between the generational quarterbacks, with both teams entering the meeting 2-1. The Sunday Night Football matchup is a pick'em in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, and Caesars also has many NFL player props you can cash in on. The Over-Under for Mahomes' Passing Yards is 274.5, while Brady is set at 272.5, but which side should you take for your NFL prop picks?

There are plenty of wagering options and the numerous NFL player props are an excellent place to find value.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert is 7-4 (+2.54 units) on his SportsLine NFL player props through three weeks, after going an impressive 53-37 during the 2021 regular season. He also is 129-89 (+25.69 units) on MLB prop plays this year and up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

With the NFL Week 4 schedule quickly approaching, Selesnick has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found four strong bets.

Top NFL player prop bets for Week 4

One of the Week 4 NFL prop bets PropStarz is backing: Giants running back Saquon Barkley goes over 16.5 yards on his longest rush (-115) against Chicago. The expert says the fifth-year pro is "on the short list of best offensive players in the NFL so far." The former second overall pick is second in the league with 317 yards and has a carry of at least 16 yards in each of the first three games. He had a 36-yard run last week against the Cowboys.

Barkley has been the key to New York's offense. As long as he stays healthy, he will get plenty of touches. PropStarz expects him to get 18 to 22 carries in every game, so all it takes is one big hole. He found one for a 68-yard run in the opener against the Titans. Now, he faces a Bears defense that ranks 30th against the run, allowing 157 yards per game. The Giants are rushing for 169 per contest (fourth), and that is the formula that got them to 2-1. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 4 prop picks here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Week 4

PropStarz has locked in three other Week 4 NFL prop picks, and he's also eyeing a massive long-shot prop bet that would return 30-1.

What are the four best 2022 Week 4 NFL prop bets you can make? And which one could bring you a monster payout of 30-1?