Some teams are taking a break this week, but there's no time off for bettors, and the NFL Week 6 slate offers plenty of intriguing possibilities for NFL prop bets. It's the first of nine weeks of byes, with the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers taking time off in Week 6 to regroup. The Arizona Cardinals will put the league's only unbeaten mark on the line in a tough matchup with the Cleveland Browns, and the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions will seek their first victories. The Jags are on a 20-game slide but appear to have a chance against the 1-4 Miami Dolphins in London, while the Lions face the Cincinnati Bengals' high-powered offense led by Joe Burrow. Which NFL player props should you target?

Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence will face a blitz-happy Miami defense, and Caesars Sportsbook favors the Over on 0.5 interceptions (-170) and Under on 1.5 touchdowns (-170) in its latest NFL Week 6 props.

Over the past two seasons, Selesnick (aka PropStarz) is up 119 units on NFL props and futures plays. For a $100 bettor, that's a $12,000 return. PropStarz specializes in NFL and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. His background playing competitive poker, Scrabble and backgammon helped form the foundation of his sports betting approach.

Through five weeks, PropStarz is an impressive 16-9 on his picks for SportsLine, and he cashed in easily last week when he said Cleveland's Nick Chubb would go Over 15.5 carries (-125) listed at Caesars Sportsbook. He also took the free money on Bears quarterback Justin Fields to go Under 19.5 completions (-125).

The props guru predicted that both the Browns and Bears would count heavily on the run, and that's exactly what happened. Chicago rushed for 143 yards, and Fields barely topped that number on attempts, going 12-of-20 in a 20-9 win against the Raiders. Chubb toted the ball 21 times for 161 yards in the Browns' 47-42 loss to the Chargers.

One Week 6 NFL prop bet PropStarz is all over this week: Patriots tight end Hunter Henry will go Over 3.5 receptions (-110). The 26-year-old, who had 115 catches in his final two years with the Chargers, is becoming more familiar with the Patriots' playbook and had six catches for 75 yards and a TD last week against Houston. The Cowboys' defense is vulnerable to quick and underneath passes, and that is what New England has relied on with rookie Mac Jones at quarterback.

More than half of Jones' passes have gone to tight ends and running backs, and now James White is on injured reserve. The veteran running back was an important player in the passing game, and his absence should mean more opportunities for the sixth-year tight end. "Henry is looking more comfortable each week, and I expect him to continue serving as a safety valve for Mac Jones," PropStarz told SportsLine.

