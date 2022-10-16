The showdown between MVP favorites Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on Paramount+ will get plenty of attention on Sunday for NFL player props. Caesars is expecting a shootout in Kansas City, with the highest total of the week at 54 points in the NFL odds. The sportsbook also lists the over/under for passing yards on Mahomes at 299.5 yards and 291.5 yards for Allen in its NFL props. Allen also has the highest over/under for rushing yards among all players in the matchup at 45.5 in the latest NFL player props. Before you lock in any NFL prop bets, make sure you check out the top NFL picks and predictions from NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. His background playing competitive fantasy sports, poker, Scrabble and backgammon helped form the foundation of his sports betting approach.

The expert is 11-8 on NFL prop picks in this column through the first five weeks, after going an impressive 53-37 during the 2021 regular season. He is 39-25 (+8.94 units) overall on his SportsLine NFL prop picks. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 regular season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

One play PropStarz has huge confidence in for NFL Week 6 is that Cardinals wideout Rondale Moore goes Over 42.5 receiving yards against the Seahawks. Caesars lists the over/under on Cardinals vs. Seahawks at 50.5 points, the second-highest total of the week, with both defenses struggling to stop anyone. Seattle allows the most yards in the league (430 per game) and ranks 26th in passing yards allowed (260) and 30th in passing DVOA.

That should be good news for Moore, who comes in off his best game of the season. The 2021 second-round pick was targeted eight times against the Eagles last week, catching seven balls for 68 yards. He did most of his damage in the slot, playing most of his season-high 63 snaps there. The return of A.J. Green from injury stabilized a thin receiving corps and freed Moore to move inside where he is at his best. PropStarz expects him to build on last week and cash this prop. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 6 NFL prop picks here.

