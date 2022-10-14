A showdown of the league MVP favorites will highlight the Week 6 NFL schedule on Sunday, with Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills visiting Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Both quarterbacks threw four touchdown passes in Week 5 victories and are 4-1 and lead their divisions. Yardage totals, touchdowns and many other outcomes are part of NFL props bets, so where should you look to find value in your Week 6 NFL prop picks?

Kickoff for Bills vs. Chiefs is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. Caesars Sportsbook lists Buffalo as a 2.5-point road favorite in the NFL odds, and like every other matchup, there are plenty of NFL player props you can target. The Over/Under for Passing Yards for Allen is 293.5 yards, while Mahomes' number is a whopping 298.5. Before you lock in any 2022 NFL Week 6 prop bets, make sure you check out the top NFL picks and predictions from NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. His background playing competitive fantasy sports, poker, Scrabble and backgammon helped form the foundation of his sports betting approach.

The expert is 11-8 on NFL prop picks in this column through the first five weeks, after going an impressive 53-37 during the 2021 regular season. He is 39-25 (+8.94 units) overall on his SportsLine NFL prop picks. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 regular season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Now, after sifting through the hundreds of available Week 6 NFL prop bets, PropStarz has found four more picks he loves. You can only see them here.

Top 2022 Week 6 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz has huge confidence in for NFL Week 6 is that Cardinals wideout Rondale Moore goes Over 42.5 receiving yards (-120) against the Seahawks. Last week, the third-year pro had seven catches for 68 yards against the Eagles as he moved back to the slot for most of the game. The return of A.J. Green from injury and the release of tight end Maxx Williams opened up more chances.

With Green playing out wide, Moore got most of his snaps inside, where he is most effective. He played a season-high 63 snaps and was targeted eight times in last week's 20-17 loss. Caesars Sportsbook has the Cardinals vs. Seahawks total listed at 50.5 points, the second-highest number in NFL Week 6. "This is a great opportunity to get a piece of what projects to be a high-scoring matchup," PropStarz told SportsLine." Seattle is allowing 430 passing yards per game, worst in the NFL. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 6 NFL prop picks here.

How to make 2022 NFL Week 6 prop bets and predictions

PropStarz has locked in his confident Week 6 NFL prop picks and has a longshot lean that would pay almost 10-1. You can only see which 2022 NFL Week 6 props you should pick over at SportsLine.

What are the best 2022 Week 6 NFL prop bets you can make? Which epic prop pays almost 10-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the best NFL Week 6 prop bets, all from the expert up almost nine units on his SportsLine prop plays through five weeks.