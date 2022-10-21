It's been a season of underdogs so far, and NFL Week 7 could bring more of the same. Unders have hit in 59 percent of games through six weeks, and underdogs of four points or more are 31-16 against the spread. Last week, six underdogs won outright. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Over/Under for eight of Sunday's 12 games at 46 points or fewer in the NFL odds, with Seahawks vs. Chargers showing the highest total at 50. Los Angeles is favored by 5.5 at home in the NFL spreads, and Caesars favors Seattle quarterback Geno Smith and Justin Herbert to go Over 1.5 touchdown passes. Herbert is priced at -184, while Smith is a more modest -137. Before you make any 2022 NFL Week 7 prop bets, make sure you check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. His background playing competitive fantasy sports, poker, Scrabble and backgammon helped form the foundation of his sports betting approach.

The expert is 14-9 on NFL prop picks in this column through the first six weeks, after going an impressive 53-37 during the 2021 regular season. He is 46-28 (+11.97 units) overall on his SportsLine NFL prop picks. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 regular season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Top 2022 Week 7 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz has huge confidence in for NFL Week 7 is Tampa Bay rookie tight end Cade Otton going Over 28.5 receiving yards. Cameron Brate injured his neck last week and is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Panthers. PropStarz says the last time his fellow tight end was out, Otton played every snap. With the Bucs, it's a given that they will throw the ball more often than not. They are passing on 67 percent of downs, third-most in the NFL.

PropStarz even says Otton could be third on the team in targets behind star receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The rookie was targeted seven times, catching six balls for 43 yards in Week 5, and the expert expects similar production against a Carolina defense that has trouble with tight ends. "Otton looks like a natural pass-catcher," PropStarz told SportsLine, and Bucs quarterback Tom Brady should gain confidence in his young target the more he gets on the field. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 7 NFL prop picks here.

