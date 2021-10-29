There are just two teams on bye in Week 8, so that means more NFL prop bets to choose from. The Saints (4-2) will host the Buccaneers (6-1) in the NFC South, while a crucial AFC North showdown between the Steelers (3-3) and Browns (4-3) are two games you can target with your NFL props. No matter the quality of the competition, there are plenty of NFL player props to keep you motivated.

NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp and the Rams visit Houston, and Caesars Sportsbook has the over-under for his receiving yards at 95.5 (-115) in its latest Week 8 NFL odds. Before making any 2021 NFL Week 8 prop bets, you need to see the top NFL picks and predictions from NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Over the past two seasons, Selesnick (aka PropStarz) is up 123 units on NFL props and futures plays. For a $100 bettor, that's a return of more than $12,000. PropStarz specializes in NFL and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

Through seven weeks, PropStarz is a stunning 23-12 on his NFL prop picks for SportsLine, and he cashed in on three of his five picks last week. He was on the money when he said Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would go over the 230.5 passing yards (-115) listed at Caesars Sportsbook.

"What I don't think is getting enough attention is Jackson's evolution as a QB," PropStarz said of the former MVP before the game against the Bengals. "We all know about his legs, but he has made a huge leap as a passer."

The game was ugly for the Ravens in the 41-17 loss, but Jackson threw for 257 yards despite being pulled midway through the fourth quarter. Baltimore might have lost the game, but Jackson won that bet for PropStarz and anyone who followed his advice.

Now, after sifting through hundreds of available Week 8 NFL prop bets, PropStarz has found five more NFL picks he loves.

Top 2021 Week 8 NFL prop picks

One Week 8 NFL prop bet PropStarz is backing: Giants quarterback Daniel Jones goes over 241.5 passing yards (-115) on Monday Night Football against Kansas City. Jones has topped that number in six of his seven full games and faces a Chiefs defense that ranks 26th against the pass (275.7 yards per game). Add to that the strong possibility that running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) might miss a third straight week and Jones will be tasked with winning this game. "I'm expecting Jones and the Giants to be playing from behind and having to air out the ball a ton to stay competitive," PropStarz told SportsLine.

The Giants are averaging less than 92 rushing yards per game (26th in the NFL), even with Barkley playing five games. Jones also has a reliable option with Darius Slayton back, and the veteran had five catches for a team-high 63 yards last week. New York's top three receivers are hobbled, but Sterling Shepard (299 yards) was back in practice this week and Kadarius Toney (317) and Kenny Golladay (282) both also have a chance to play. Dante Pettis has stepped up in their absence, and he has 16 targets and 10 catches over the past two weeks.

How to make 2021 NFL Week 8 predictions

PropStarz has locked in four other Week 8 NFL prop picks, including going under on total yardage for a running back who is "being completely phased out of the offense."

What are the five best 2021 Week 8 NFL prop bets you can make? And which running back should you fade?