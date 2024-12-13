Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been on a tear all season long and leads the league with 93 receptions, 1,319 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. Chase has scored a touchdown in six of his last seven games and has found the end zone at least twice in three of his past four. Chase's over/under for total receiving yards against the Titans on Sunday is 86.5 according to the latest Week 15 NFL props. Chase has exceeded that total just twice in his last eight games, but should he be included in your Week 15 NFL prop picks?

Top Week 15 QB, RB, WR player prop picks

Here's a look at some of the top Week 15 NFL prop picks from SportsLine AI:

Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers: 195.5 passing yards

Wilson threw for just 158 yards in last week's win over the Browns, but he's finished with 195 or more passing yards in six of his seven games this season. He threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns in his last road game and now he'll take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in a marquee matchup on Sunday. The AI PickBot is projecting Wilson will finish with 243.1 passing yards, rating the Over as a 5-star play. The pick: Over 195.5 passing yards. See more NFL picks here.

Running back: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints: 74.5 rushing yards

Kamara remains the focal point of New Orleans' offense heading into Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Kamara has rushed for 938 yards this season, which ranks eighth in the NFL. He's averaging 20.4 carries over his past five games, which bodes well against a Washington defense that is giving up 137.0 rushing yards per game. The AI PickBot is projecting Kamara will finish with 93.1 rushing yards on average, rating the Over as a 4.5-star play. The pick: Over 74.5 rushing yards. See more NFL picks here.

Wide receiver: Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers: 51.5 receiving yards

Thielen has been red-hot in recent weeks, recording 17 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown over his last two games. In last week's loss to the Eagles, Thielen hauled in nine receptions for 201 yards. He's eclipsed this total in three consecutive games and will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, a defense that is giving up 365.3 yards per game this season. The AI PickBot is projecting Thielen will finish with 66.9 receiving yards, rating the Over as a 5-star play. The pick: Over 51.5 receiving yards. See more NFL picks here.

