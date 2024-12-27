Saquon Barkley continues to dominate for the Philadelphia Eagles after recording 29 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns in last week's loss against the Commanders. Barkley has racked up 1,838 rushing yards this season and will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Barkley recorded just 66 rushing yards in the first meeting against Dallas and his over/under for total rushing yards on Sunday is 109.5 according to the latest Week 17 NFL player props. Barkley has exceeded that total seven times this season, but should he be included in your Week 17 NFL prop picks?

Top Week 17 QB, RB, WR player prop picks

Here's a look at some of the top Week 17 NFL prop picks from SportsLine AI:

Quarterback: Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers: 218.5 passing yards

Young has had a resurgence in Carolina after being benched in the middle of the season, but his passing numbers have remained pedestrian. He's thrown for 191 or fewer yards in four of his last seven outings, including in last week's win over the Cardinals, where he finished with 158 passing yards and two touchdowns. The AI PickBot is projecting Young will finish with 174.8 passing yards against the Buccaneers on Sunday, rating the Under as a 4.5-star play. The pick: Under 218.5 passing yards. See more NFL picks here.

Running back: Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings: 66.5 rushing yards

Jones has been an intricate part of Minnesota's success this season and he'll want to have another strong showing against his former team on Sunday. Jones has recorded 67 or more rushing yards in three of his last four games and he rushed for 93 yards on 22 carries in his first meeting with Green Bay this season. The AI PickBot is projecting Jones will finish with 81.8 rushing yards on Sunday, rating the Over as a 4.5-star play. The pick: Over 66.5 rushing yards. See more NFL picks here.

Wide receiver: Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: 77.5 receiving yards

Thomas Jr. has been a bright spot for a team that has struggled to find wins. The former LSU standout leads all rookie receivers with 1,088 receiving yards and he's recorded nine touchdown receptions, which is T-6th in the NFL. He was targeted 12 times in his first meeting with the Titans, finishing with eight catches for 86 yards. The AI PickBot is projecting Thomas Jr. will finish with 93.0 receiving yards, rating the Over as a 4.5-star play. The pick: Over 77.5 receiving yards. See more NFL picks here.

