Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has stuffed the stat sheet in recent weeks, throwing for 498 yards and seven touchdowns over his last two games. On Sunday, Cousins and the Falcons will take on the New Orleans Saints, a defense that held Cousins without a touchdown pass earlier this season. Cousin's over/under for total passing yards is 242.5 according to the latest Week 10 NFL props. Cousins has exceeded that total just once in his past four outings, but should he be included in your Week 10 NFL prop picks and NFL predictions?

There is plenty of value in the numerous NFL props available in the latest Week 10 NFL odds. With sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper Fantasy, and more offering tons of games surrounding Week 10 NFL player props, you'll want to check out the top Week 10 player props and NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. SportsLine's AI PickBot has nailed 1,947 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of last season. Anyone who has followed it at their favorite sports betting site and betting apps is way up.

For NFL Week 10 NFL betting, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided prop picks for every position and every available prop market sites like PrizePicks, FanDuel and DraftKings. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for NFL Week 10 at SportsLine.

Top Week 10 QB, RB, WR player prop picks

Here's a look at some of the top Week 10 NFL prop picks from SportsLine AI:

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: 230.5 passing yards

Mahomes is coming off a strong showing against the Buccaneers, throwing for 291 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 77.3% of his passes against Tampa Bay, his best completion percentage of the season. He's also had tremendous success against the Broncos throughout his career. In his last outing against Denver at home, Mahomes finished with 306 passing yards. The AI PickBot is projecting Mahomes will finish with 282.6 passing yards against Denver, making the Over a five-star play. The pick: Over 230.5 passing yards. See more NFL props here.

Running back: Breece Hall, New York Jets: 3.5 receptions

Hall's involvement in the passing game has dwindled following the addition of wide receiver Davante Adams. Hall has been targeted just seven times over his last two games and he's finished with four or fewer receptions in four of his last six outings overall. The AI PickBot is projecting Hall will finish with 1.5 receptions against the Cardinals, rating the Under as a 4.5-star play. The pick: Under 3.5 receptions. See more NFL props here.

Wide receiver: Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals: 44.5 receiving yards

Harrison has two 100-yard performances and has scored five touchdowns through nine games, but he's also failed to eclipse 50 receiving yards on six occasions to date. He's finished with 36 or fewer receiving yards in four of his past five games and now he'll take on a Jets secondary that is giving up just 158.2 passing yards per game, the second-fewest in the NFL. The AI PickBot is predicting Harrison Jr. will finish with 34.5 receiving yards on average, rating the Under as a 4.5-star play. The pick: Under 44.5 receiving yards. See more NFL props here.

How to make Week 10 NFL prop bets

In addition, the AI PickBot has also locked in confident Week 10 NFL prop picks involving Jayden Daniels, Kareem Hunt, Davante Adams and Travis Kelce. It's also identified a star quarterback who sails past his total and has 12 other NFL props rated 4.5 stars or better. You must see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any NFL prop bets.

Which NFL prop bets should you target for Week 10, and which star quarterback sails past his total? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 10 NFL props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that nailed 1,947 top-rated picks since last season.