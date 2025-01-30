A champion will be crowned when the Philadelphia Eagles battle the Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5) in Super Bowl 59. The action kicks off from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Super Bowl is the most-watched television program of the year, and the 2025 Super Bowl will allow fans to wager on the game like never before. Numerous Chiefs vs. Eagles prop picks are already available on the Super Bowl 59 odds board, especially with proven playmakers like Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Travis Kelce and Jalen Hurts set to take the field.

Barkley has scored two or more rushing touchdowns in Philadelphia's last two playoff games and is heavily favored to find the end zone again in Super Bowl LIX. According to the latest Super Bowl prop bets, Barkley is -195 (risk $195 to win $100) to score a touchdown against the Chiefs and +410 to have the game's first TD.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 1,390 4.5- and 5-star NFL prop picks since the start of last season at 48% accuracy. Unders of any grade hit at a 54.5% clip.

For Super Bowl 59 NFL betting, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided prop picks for every position and every available prop market.

Top Super Bowl 59 QB, RB, WR player prop picks

Here's a look at some of the top NFL prop picks for Super Bowl LIX from SportsLine AI:

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: 9.5 carries

Hurts recorded three rushing touchdowns in Philadelphia's win over the Commanders in the NFC Championship. He racked up 10 carries against Washington but has finished with nine or fewer carries in five of his last seven games overall. Philadelphia's signal-caller is also averaging only 7.7 carries per game during the 2025 NFL playoffs. The AI PickBot is projecting Hurts will finish with 8.4 carriers on Super Bowl Sunday, rating the Under as a 4-star play. The pick: Under 9.5 total carries. See more NFL picks here.

Running back: Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs: 1.5 receptions

Pacheco missed several games due to injury this season but has been surprisingly effective as a pass catcher when he's on the field He caught both of his targets in Kansas City's win over Buffalo in the AFC Championship and averaged 1.7 receptions in seven appearances during the regular season. With Philadelphia boasting one of the league's stingiest run defenses, Pacheco could be more involved in the passing game as a check-down option. The AI PickBot is projecting Pacheco will finish with 2.1 receptions against the Eagles, rating the Over as a 4.5-star play. The pick: Over 1.5 receptions. See more NFL picks here.

Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins, Kansas City Chiefs: 1.5 receptions

Hopkins is set to make his first appearance in the Super Bowl, and the veteran wideout could be a weapon with Philadelphia's defense likely shadowing Travis Kelce. Hopkins has hauled in two or more catches in nine of his 11 games since being acquired by the Chiefs in the regular season. The AI PickBot is projecting Hopkins will finish with 2.4 receptions against Philadelphia, rating the Over as a 4-star play. The pick: Over 1.5 receptions. See more NFL picks here.

