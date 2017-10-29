NFL, Players Coalition working to set date, location for a meeting this week

The league and The Players Coalition are looking to alternative dates to get together for a meeting this week, after the sides were unable to finalize potential gatherings in Washington and Philadelphia this week, according to league and player sources.

A meeting on Monday, announced by The Players Coalition via a press release/statement on Saturday evening, was never confirmed by most of the parties, according to player, union and league sources. Even some of the players in the coalition were unaware that there would be a meeting on Monday in Philadelphia, and ultimately that meeting will not come to pass.

Commissioner Roger Goodell was in London and league sources said he was unaware of a Monday meeting until the release was sent out by The Players Coalition. Several ownership sources said they had believed there was a tentative plan for a meeting in Washington, D.C. this week, but even that was preliminary at best. The NFLPA is declining any comment on the matter and directing inquiries to The Coalition.

Colin Kaepernick - since being invited to the last owner's meeting in a very informal manner by some of the players attending, but not by the NFL or NFLPA itself ‎- has reached out to all involved parties ahead of this meeting, sources said. His representatives sent communications to the NFL, NFLPA and The Players Coalition seeking basic information about the meeting - location, attendees, topics on the agenda - but none was ever formally provided. Indeed, many of the individuals listed on the press release were unaware of any meeting specifics until they saw the release.

Kaepernick remains very open to meeting with owners and players, sources said, and could end up assuming more of a role moving forward.

Bob McNair was not made aware of the request until Saturday evening, after the team had landed in Seattle for its game there today. The Texans were originally unsure if McNair could attend, and then ultimately deferred to the league office, which is confirming no meeting is now currently set. Several sources said each side had difficulty nailing down precisely when the meeting would begin ‎and where in Philadelphia it would take place.

"This wasn't going to work out logistically so we are looking at another day," according to a league source. "Nothing is set but the league is eager to continue dialogue with the players."