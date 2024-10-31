NFL players spend a lot of time prepping for each game, from film study, to practice, to walkthroughs. Just like it takes a lot of dedication to make sure they're ready for games, finding the perfect Halloween costume takes dedication as well. Some NFL players take the spooky holiday very seriously.
Many players used Week 8 as their opportunity to dress up, debuting their costumes ahead of Sunday's game. Others posted their costumes on social media.
Here is a look at some of the best costumes so far:
"If ya ain't first (place in your division, like the Lions are), you're last."
Jared Goff is running one of the best offenses in the league, but his talents extend to racing as well.
Christen Goff and Jared Goff are dressed in ‘Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby’ costumes at the Lions Halloween party.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 29, 2024
Christen shared these photos on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/SnAj2FM0xZ
Christian McCaffrey and his wife, supermodel Olivia Culpo, dressed as Wizard of Oz characters. McCaffrey and the 49ers are hoping their yellow brick road leads to a playoff run.
TRENDING: #NFL STAR CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY & OLIVIA CULPO HALLOWEEN COSTUME.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 30, 2024
😭😭😭
pic.twitter.com/kVnQ17NOu5
Olivia Culpo Shares her Couple Costume with New Husband Christian McCaffrey!https://t.co/phIxJLQb9D pic.twitter.com/hWC2rcSdFV— Egotastic! (@egotastic) October 31, 2024
Roquan Smith gets bonus points for going as one of his teammates.
Roquan might win most creative Halloween costume this year 😂— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2024
(via @Lj_era8) | @Ravens pic.twitter.com/lk3J6wjmmM
Don't make fun of Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert if you see him out with a satchel, because "Indian Jones wears one." Characters from "The Hangover" are always a popular costume and he had a hilarious take on his version.
Dallas Goedert is ready for Halloween.— On Pattison (@OnPattison) October 30, 2024
📹: howthehellaria on TikTok pic.twitter.com/7FH1ug9tJP
For anyone who says actor Macaulay Culkin looks like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, you'll see an even greater resemblance here. The QB approves of the costume.
.@JoeyB approves of Macaulay Culkin's Halloween costume 😂 pic.twitter.com/aT85FkJ7Ta— NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2024
Myles Garrett is the unofficial Halloween king of the NFL. Each year he brings us elaborate costumes and masks and this year was no exception:
.@Flash_Garrett and his Halloween costumes never fail to disappoint 👻 pic.twitter.com/iPlIvEaYel— NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2024
Myles Garrett showed up to the stadium for today’s game vs. the Ravens dressed as “The Terminator.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2024
📹 @Browns
pic.twitter.com/TIuqFzTnM9
Myles Garrett worked with a former Hollywood stage and costume design team, Mike Castro of Madness FX, to design “The Terminator” mask that he wore to today’s game vs. the Ravens. https://t.co/kpbHk2jTXW pic.twitter.com/qTLG6HQl2W— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2024
Well, one of them is going to have to change …
Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown brought their spidey senses to Week 8.
🕸️ 🕷️ @Jahmyr_Gibbs1 @amonra_stbrown pic.twitter.com/FYUZetgabf— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 27, 2024
Isn't this how everyone arrives dressed for work?
Daniel Ekuale channeled Michael Myers ahead of the Patriots' win over the Jets.
"Good morning." 😂💀@tanielu_ekuale | #Halloween pic.twitter.com/0feGakcjj6— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 27, 2024
Colts' Julian Blackmon went with a Halloween classic for his pregame look.
Don’t say his name three times. pic.twitter.com/Wg2ujrYccb— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 27, 2024
Keion White went as Julius from "Everybody Hates Chris."
My man has two jobs. pic.twitter.com/ryXiCQ01IH— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 27, 2024