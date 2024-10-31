NFL players spend a lot of time prepping for each game, from film study, to practice, to walkthroughs. Just like it takes a lot of dedication to make sure they're ready for games, finding the perfect Halloween costume takes dedication as well. Some NFL players take the spooky holiday very seriously.

Many players used Week 8 as their opportunity to dress up, debuting their costumes ahead of Sunday's game. Others posted their costumes on social media.

Here is a look at some of the best costumes so far:

"If ya ain't first (place in your division, like the Lions are), you're last."

Jared Goff is running one of the best offenses in the league, but his talents extend to racing as well.

Christian McCaffrey and his wife, supermodel Olivia Culpo, dressed as Wizard of Oz characters. McCaffrey and the 49ers are hoping their yellow brick road leads to a playoff run.

Roquan Smith gets bonus points for going as one of his teammates.

Don't make fun of Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert if you see him out with a satchel, because "Indian Jones wears one." Characters from "The Hangover" are always a popular costume and he had a hilarious take on his version.

For anyone who says actor Macaulay Culkin looks like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, you'll see an even greater resemblance here. The QB approves of the costume.

Myles Garrett is the unofficial Halloween king of the NFL. Each year he brings us elaborate costumes and masks and this year was no exception:

Well, one of them is going to have to change …

Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown brought their spidey senses to Week 8.

Isn't this how everyone arrives dressed for work?

Daniel Ekuale channeled Michael Myers ahead of the Patriots' win over the Jets.

Colts' Julian Blackmon went with a Halloween classic for his pregame look.

Keion White went as Julius from "Everybody Hates Chris."