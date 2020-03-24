NFL players, fans react to the new Los Angeles Rams logo
Rams players say they love it, while most fans say they hate it
The Los Angeles Rams are getting a new look. Not only does the team have a brand new stadium, but they now have new logos and a fresh color scheme to go with it. On Monday, the team officially revealed their new designs. They tweeted out the four new logos, one that has "LA" with a rams horn, the new look ram, the full team name and finally one that reads "LA Rams," with the first logo included.
The team said the new logo, along with the new colors that fans will notice slightly differ from the old ones, is a way to rebrand and look ahead to the future while also respecting the history and the past. The new colors are "Rams Royal" and "Sol."
L.A. also described the reason for the horns, saying the color change represents what has been on the helmets throughout franchise history and the mark intertwining shows they will always be connected to the city.
Rams players are embracing the new look.
Quarterback Jared Goff responded with fire emojis.
Cooper Kupp already wants a hoodie.
Steven Jackson broke down the logo, but did have one request.
Kicker Johnny Hekker digs it.
With "California Love" appropriately playing in the background, John Johnson announced "new year, new gear" while showing off his hat and sweatshirt.
This former Rams quarterback already got his hands on some merch.
So Rams players seem to love it. Fans however... that's a different story.
I knew this logo looked familiar.
"Lifeless." Harsh.
Their fifth logo has been revealed:
A lot of fans are saying it looks like the Rams and Chargers logos merged.
Maybe it's cheaper to share.
These look rather similar.
-
