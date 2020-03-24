NFL players, fans react to the new Los Angeles Rams logo

The Los Angeles Rams are getting a new look. Not only does the team have a brand new stadium, but they now have new logos and a fresh color scheme to go with it. On Monday, the team officially revealed their new designs. They tweeted out the four new logos, one that has "LA" with a rams horn, the new look ram, the full team name and finally one that reads "LA Rams," with the first logo included.

Los

Angeles

Rams pic.twitter.com/n8q4KDUZeJ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 23, 2020

The team said the new logo, along with the new colors that fans will notice slightly differ from the old ones, is a way to rebrand and look ahead to the future while also respecting the history and the past. The new colors are "Rams Royal" and "Sol."

L.A. also described the reason for the horns, saying the color change represents what has been on the helmets throughout franchise history and the mark intertwining shows they will always be connected to the city.

A new look for your Rams.



Check out all the details » https://t.co/GrA8Lxs91o pic.twitter.com/1MN217RMK8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 23, 2020

Rams players are embracing the new look.

Quarterback Jared Goff responded with fire emojis.

Cooper Kupp already wants a hoodie.

Steven Jackson broke down the logo, but did have one request.

There's a hint of a spiral pass, crashing waves, and sunny days... Long as the Ram horns stays on the helmet we’re good.



I think the new Rams outerwear will be 🔥 @RamsNFL https://t.co/OXMRawJZcZ — Steven Jackson (@sj39) March 23, 2020

Kicker Johnny Hekker digs it.

I can dig it!!! Now time to set a countdown clock for the new uniforms! https://t.co/PVfYcgNJNg — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) March 23, 2020

With "California Love" appropriately playing in the background, John Johnson announced "new year, new gear" while showing off his hat and sweatshirt.

@RamsNFL you know JJ had to get the drip first😅 pic.twitter.com/FQpN0guiq8 — John Johnson III (@iamjohnthethird) March 23, 2020

This former Rams quarterback already got his hands on some merch.

So Rams players seem to love it. Fans however... that's a different story.

Browns: We have the worst logo in the NFL #ramslogo



Rams: pic.twitter.com/7dJhktH4S5 — Yoshi (@msuyoshi) March 23, 2020

I knew this logo looked familiar.

The #ramslogo looks like the internet explorer logo pic.twitter.com/U3sBnbQpId — Omario (@AmeerWeebiyyah) March 23, 2020

"Lifeless." Harsh.

The first one is the logo they should have gone with and the other is a lifeless Ram... pic.twitter.com/EFhUPnIAbM — JAKE OLIVER ELLENBOGEN (@JKBogenDTR) March 23, 2020

Their fifth logo has been revealed:

My thoughts on the new rams logo. Super bowl loss to NE hit them hard. #LArams #ramslogo. pic.twitter.com/DawJW1nHMN — Dean G (@deanfense12) March 23, 2020

A lot of fans are saying it looks like the Rams and Chargers logos merged.

Looks like the Rams merged with the Chargers — OC (@OC37154926) March 23, 2020

Maybe it's cheaper to share.

Rams were like “ if we’re gonna share stadiums we might as well share logos as well” 🤣🤣🚮 — ‎داني (@DVNNNY3_) March 23, 2020

These look rather similar.