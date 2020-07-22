Watch Now: Closer Look At Negotiations Between NFL And NFLPA ( 2:43 )

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the NFL has been forced to make some unprecedented changes for the 2020 season. For instance, one of the biggest changes that you've probably heard about is that there's not going to be a preseason this year. Of course, there will also be a bunch of smaller changes, and some of those have to do with all the new rules that players will have to follow when they play on the road.

For the 2020 season, the NFL will be doing its best to make sure players are socially distanced at all times while on the road and to make sure that happens, the league has implemented multiple new rules that each player will have to follow while traveling this season.

As far as social distancing goes, here are a few rules that will be in place this year, according to ESPN.com.

Masks required while traveling

Buses at no more than 50 percent capacity

At least one open seat between passengers on the plane

No use of public or private transportation to or in other cities

It looks like players around the league better get used to wearing masks, because they're all going to have to wear one while traveling for road games this season. The second rule on that list means that teams are going to have quite the caravan on game day. For the most part, it generally takes three buses to get an entire team from a hotel to the stadium, but if buses can only be half full, that means it will likely take a few more. The third rule on the list isn't surprising at all while the fourth rule is notable, because it means players are only allowed to travel if the transportation has been arranged by the team (For instance, no one will be taking an Uber from a hotel to their favorite restaurant).

The four rules above should be pretty easy to follow and that's because most teams will be able to monitor their players. However, with the three rules below, things could get a little dicey, and that's because players will have to monitor themselves.

Here are the rules that could potentially cause a few issues this year:

No leaving hotel to go to restaurants open to public.

No room visits by anyone outside the traveling party.

No use of shared hotel facilities (pool, gym, etc.)

These rules might seem simple, but if the NBA has proven one thing so far, it's that even the simplest rules can be broken. There have been at least two players so far who have had to go into isolation for breaking simple rules. For instance, Kings center Richaun Holmes left his room to pick up a food delivery, which ended up being a problem, because the delivery took place outside the NBA's bubble. In the NFL, a player inviting someone up to their room the night before a game could mean that player ends up in isolation. Basically, if a player doesn't want to risk missing a game, they're going to have to eat in their hotel, not invite anyone to their room and not use any public amenities at their hotel.

As you're probably aware of by now, the 2020 season is going to be one unlike any other.