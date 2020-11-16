There's no question as to which Week 10 highlight will be the most talked about of the bunch, as Kyler Murray's last-second Hail Mary connection with DeAndre Hopkins to give the Cardinals a 32-30 win over the Bills on Sunday might be the best play you'll see in the NFL this entire season.

Down by four points near midfield with 11 seconds left on the clock and no timeouts at their disposal, it looked like Arizona was going to need a miracle to beat the Buffalo. They got that miracle. It came in the form Murray avoiding a sack, unleashing an off-balance heave to the end zone and the ball finding the waiting hands of Hopkins, who rose above three Bills defenders to make the game-winning snag.

Not only was it an absolutely incredible throw and catch, it was also an amazing finish to a very fun game. Anyone watching at home likely had a hard time remaining seated in those final seconds, so it certainly wasn't surprising to see the excited reactions immediately flood social media. And it wasn't just us everyday slobs who couldn't believe our eyes...much of the astonishment also came from current and former pros.

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James was watching football this Sunday as well. He's getting ready for the NBA season to start next month, but is all in on the NFL until then...at least on Sunday afternoons.

Even Kyler Murray weighed in on what he was thinking when he let the ball go.

Unfortunately for the Bills and their fans, that's just one of those plays that's going to be remembered for a long, long time to come.