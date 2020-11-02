One of the most stunning and perplexing moments of Sunday's NFL slate came during the third quarter of the Bears-Saints game when Bears receiver Javon Wims decided, seemingly out of nowhere, to jump Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. After a fairly innocuous play, Wims approached Garnder-Johnson calmly, tapped him on the shoulder and then immediately began throwing punches.
It was an ugly scene and one that left us with more questions than answers. Gardner-Johnson looked as confused as anyone and he barely fought back before teammates came to his defense, so what the heck sparked the outburst from Wims? That's what pretty much everyone was left wondering in the aftermath.
Nah I have to know what was said to wims lol— Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) November 1, 2020
HAD TO BE because Wims heard ol’ buddy wasn’t registered to vote— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 1, 2020
Plenty of current and former players from around the league caught the fight on TV and couldn't help but weigh in on the incident. Not surprisingly, many of them found humor in the absurdly random and inexplicable display of violence.
Me going off on innocent people on Red Dead Redemption pic.twitter.com/rnqeg54pcv— Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 1, 2020
Wims came into todays game trying to go viral ! 😂😂🤣🤣— Michael Campanaro (@MikeCamp_12) November 1, 2020
That Wims 💩 was wild. Idk if I’ve seen that on the pro level. Gotta be some beef there. Maybe he was sticking up for Miller from earlier in the game. I’ll tell you one thing tho. I want Janoris w/ me if sh*t goes left!— Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) November 1, 2020
Others had to address the stupidity of Wims' actions. Not only will sucker punching an opponent and starting a brawl often land you with a fine and/or suspension from the league, it also isn't great for job security with your team. And, on top of all that, punching a guy who is wearing a helmet is inherently dumb no matter the time or place.
Some thoughts— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 1, 2020
1. I have never seen anything like this
2. That was personal
3. He knew right away he was about to pop off
4. He could’ve broke his hand
5. He will get fined and probably suspended
6. This doesn’t make any sense
7. Keep some folks around you like Janoris https://t.co/SaGAF7zxkQ
Homie must not care about his paycheck 😭😭 https://t.co/8Qvh0dDtkI— Mo Alie-Cox (@MoAlie81) November 1, 2020
If you a young free agent wide-out wait no longer. The bears will def be holding workouts tomorrow!— Kamar Aiken Sr (@KamarAiken88) November 1, 2020
If Wims does in fact lose his roster spot in Chicago, Wikipedia has already gone through the trouble of choosing his next career path for him.
Okay, who did this pic.twitter.com/qtxsuK9R1A— Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) November 1, 2020
Choose love not violence...but if you're going to choose violence, at least make sure they're not wearing a helmet.