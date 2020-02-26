NFL players react to CBA proposal: Russell Wilson, Maurkice Pouncey among those who strongly oppose deal

Early Wednesday morning (some might prefer to call it late Tuesday night), after a four-hour meeting between the NFL Management Council Executive Committee and NFL Players Association, the NFLPA's board of player representatives decided to send the proposed CBA to the players for a vote, where a simple majority is needed for ratification.

There's no way to know how an entire league's worth of players feel about the proposal, especially considering all of the details haven't even been released, but on Wednesday morning, a few notable players took to Twitter to announce their displeasure with the proposed CBA.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has revealed that he is voting no and he urged his fellow players to look toward the NBA and MLB as they negotiate a new CBA.

The @NBA & @MLB are doing it right.

Players come first.



ALL @NFL players deserve the same.



WE should not rush the next 10 YEARS for Today’s satisfaction.



I VOTE NO. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 26, 2020

It sounds like Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery agrees.

On that note, Saints left tackle Terron Armstead fought back against the notion that the current proposal would give NFL players the highest percentage of revenues of any American professional sports league.

I don’t believe this statement is accurate Adam. NBA and NHL get 50% and MLB gets 48%-52% on player-owner revenue split! https://t.co/vqj1o9jWW5 — Terron Armstead (@T_Armstead72) February 26, 2020

Bears receiver Allen Robinson also doesn't seem very fond of the offer. At the very least, we know what he would like to see changed. Robinson, who was lucky enough to avoid the franchise tag in Jacksonville, which allowed him to sign a long-term deal with the Bears in 2018, wants the franchise tag to be eliminated.

Get the franchise tag out the new CBA — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) February 26, 2020

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari took issue with the negotiation process.

So can we just let an executive group of NFL agents be a part of our counsel to negotiate our CBA?!? This is rediculous... — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) February 26, 2020

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, who retweeted Russell Wilson's tweet, also has questions.

🤔 https://t.co/K8ciHkqdlt — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) February 26, 2020 No cap🤔 continue...17th game we catching an extra bye week for this? Longer break before last preseason game to reg season start https://t.co/hKJEUewebU — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) February 26, 2020

By far, the player that came out the strongest against the proposal via social media was Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who posted a video that ESPN's Brooke Pryor captured. You can watch that video by clicking here, but be advised that he uses strong R-rated language. Here's an excerpt from the rant:

"And if any player, on any one of our teams, if y'all are hurting for rent money or anything while we're going through this lockout, call us. Man, we've got way more money than what they had back in the days. We ain't got to worry about that. All the vets on each team, stand the f--- up. Stand up. Show these guys that we care about them. Man, I care about all you young players and I love you guys to death. I ain't going to let y'all down. Trust and believe.''

Again, just because a few notable players have come out against the CBA, doesn't mean it won't be ratified. The vast majority of players who will be voting did not make their opinions known on Twitter. And there are incentives for some of the lesser known players, who don't make as much money as most of the players named above, to take the offer.

Last week, it was reported that the proposed CBA includes playoff expansion and the addition of a 17th regular season game, in addition to the information released below.

The NFLPA has sent all players a fact sheet that covers the highlights on the current proposal for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. A lot to go through here.. pic.twitter.com/tzOhyLOmhY — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) February 21, 2020

But again, that information was released last week, before the two sides sat down in Indianapolis for four hours on Tuesday night.

A few notes on NFLPA reps voting overnight to pass along proposed CBA to all players:



- Vote was 17-14 (1 abstained)



- Owners agreed to remove $250K cap on 17th game check for existing contracts, but rejected proposal to shorten offseason



- Timing of final vote to ratify TBD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 26, 2020

What we do know is that it could a while to finish the voting process. According to NFL Media's Jim Trotter, there's a chance it could "take up to two weeks to get a final vote from the full membership."

And now, we wait.