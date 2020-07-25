Jets safety Jamal Adams was traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, ending a will-they-won't-they saga between the player and his former franchise that had been going on for quite some time. In return for the All-Pro safety, New York received quite a king's ransom including two first-rounders, a third rounder and Bradley McDougald.
The blockbuster trade caught the attention of many NFL players on Twitter, but the most interesting response came from Jets running back Le'Veon Bell, who seemed to hint that Adams had pulled a bait-and-switch on the former Steeler, enticing him to come to New York only to bolt out of the organization at the first opportunity.
ppl do all the hootin & hollerin to get you brought in, just to leave...lol like people weird yooo, the internet got these dudes doin whatever for attention, even when they tell you sh*t they don’t believe themselves— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 25, 2020
As people online are wont to do, they quickly started taunting Bell for his decision to join a franchise that has been the butt of many jokes in recent seasons. Bell responded that he was not, in fact, mad, and to not put it in the newspaper that he was mad.
I’m not mad, i’m motivated https://t.co/HV2isxgcmJ— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 25, 2020
But beyond the scorned former teammate, many other players took the trade as an opportunity to either congratulate Adams for getting what he wanted (leaving New York), celebrate that he was on their team now, comment on how much of a gauntlet the NFC West has become or note how much the Jets got in return for the All-Pro safety.
Let’s get it!!! @Prez— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 25, 2020
“The Seahawks gave up too much”— Jake Heaps (@jtheaps9) July 25, 2020
Really?? Do you think like the Seahawks have been drafting Jamal Adams type of players over the last 5 years? The answer is flat no. I’m more than happy to see this deal made. PROVEN ALL-PRO!
July 25, 2020
🔥Him and @qdiggs6 goina be a problem https://t.co/CbQAi5XlVT— Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) July 25, 2020
@prez spoke it into existence! If this what he wanted! Love to see players get what they want! Wow https://t.co/LxbqoJiDQ9— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) July 25, 2020
Let’s geaux!! @Prez keep shining https://t.co/ysu9hrnBAi— Trai Turner (@trai_turner) July 25, 2020
I love Jamal adams but don’t get it twisted Brad a dog too lol— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) July 25, 2020
Among the funnier reactions came from Kenyan Drake, the Cardinals running back who is used to facing off against Adams. Drake was at Alabama, Adams was at LSU, then later in the AFC East with Adams in Miami, and now they'll see each other twice a year in the NFC West.
Aye @Prez you following me? Lol Twice a year again 👀— Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) July 25, 2020