Jets safety Jamal Adams was traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, ending a will-they-won't-they saga between the player and his former franchise that had been going on for quite some time. In return for the All-Pro safety, New York received quite a king's ransom including two first-rounders, a third rounder and Bradley McDougald.

The blockbuster trade caught the attention of many NFL players on Twitter, but the most interesting response came from Jets running back Le'Veon Bell, who seemed to hint that Adams had pulled a bait-and-switch on the former Steeler, enticing him to come to New York only to bolt out of the organization at the first opportunity.

As people online are wont to do, they quickly started taunting Bell for his decision to join a franchise that has been the butt of many jokes in recent seasons. Bell responded that he was not, in fact, mad, and to not put it in the newspaper that he was mad.

But beyond the scorned former teammate, many other players took the trade as an opportunity to either congratulate Adams for getting what he wanted (leaving New York), celebrate that he was on their team now, comment on how much of a gauntlet the NFC West has become or note how much the Jets got in return for the All-Pro safety.

Among the funnier reactions came from Kenyan Drake, the Cardinals running back who is used to facing off against Adams. Drake was at Alabama, Adams was at LSU, then later in the AFC East with Adams in Miami, and now they'll see each other twice a year in the NFC West.