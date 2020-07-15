Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was arrested at a protest in Louisville on Tuesday. Stills, an advocate for peaceful protests, was one of 87 people arrested during a gathering to demand justice for Breonna Taylor's killers.
"Stills was charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, a felony, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal trespass," LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington said in a statement.
Stills was part of a group that marched to the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. It was reported by the Journal that Stills was "entered into the jail's booking log just before midnight after having been taken into custody earlier in the afternoon."
In March, Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police during a no-knock search of her apartment. People have been advocating for her justice as protests for equality and an end to police brutality continue throughout the United States.
Athletes have shown support for the Stills on social media, asking for him to be freed and questioning how he was arrested before the officers who killed Taylor were.
His agent tweeted:
Kenny Stills:— Ryan Williams (@RyanWilliamsA1) July 15, 2020
- stood on a lawn
- asked for justice
- got arrested
Cops that killed Breonna Taylor:
- kicked in her door
- killed her
- didn't get arrested@KSTiLLS has officially spent more time in jail fighting for justice than the known killers who killed Breonna Taylor.
Here are some athlete's reactions:
True Hero!!! Keep leading @KSTiLLS ✊🏿 https://t.co/PDXClXCbhz— Michael Thomas (@Michael31Thomas) July 15, 2020
July 15, 2020
Free my Brudda‼️ @KSTiLLS— Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) July 15, 2020
Imagine your daughter/sister/friend being murdered because the police raided the WRONG place. Not one person being held accountable THEN arresting protesters for said CRIME. #ArrestTheKillersOfBreonnaTaylor— Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) July 15, 2020
So Kenny got arrested before the police that killed Breonna Taylor??? What a world. https://t.co/mWzZjEnMRn— Davante Adams (@tae15adams) July 15, 2020
Shoutout @KSTiLLS for being a real one 💯💯💯 We support you brother!— Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) July 15, 2020
SMh stand for something or fall for anything we with you brodie FREE STILLS ‼️ https://t.co/pw5eiNk86d— Lonnie Johnson jr. (@Lonnie30johnson) July 15, 2020
Wild they’ll arrest protesters before arresting a killer.... America is backwards..— Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) July 15, 2020
Free the homie @KSTiLLS and arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor! https://t.co/Mm3b0JAUNe— DeAndre Carter (@DCarter_2) July 15, 2020
This is what I gathered... correct me if I’m wrong... @KSTiLLS got arrested before the Officers who murdered Breonna Taylor... https://t.co/1Z5Nakcq3R— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) July 15, 2020