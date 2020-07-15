Watch Now: Time to Schein: Top 3 most complete NFL teams ( 3:04 )

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was arrested at a protest in Louisville on Tuesday. Stills, an advocate for peaceful protests, was one of 87 people arrested during a gathering to demand justice for Breonna Taylor's killers.

"Stills was charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, a felony, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal trespass," LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington said in a statement.

Stills was part of a group that marched to the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. It was reported by the Journal that Stills was "entered into the jail's booking log just before midnight after having been taken into custody earlier in the afternoon."

In March, Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police during a no-knock search of her apartment. People have been advocating for her justice as protests for equality and an end to police brutality continue throughout the United States.

Athletes have shown support for the Stills on social media, asking for him to be freed and questioning how he was arrested before the officers who killed Taylor were.

His agent tweeted:

Here are some athlete's reactions: