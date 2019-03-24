NFL players react to the news of Rob Gronkowski announcing his retirement from the NFL
So long, Gronk
Even with long-existing rumors that Rob Gronkowski was considering retirement, Sunday's news that the Patriots tight end was calling it quits came as somewhat of a stunning development for many.
Gronkowski, 29, announced the news via a lengthy Instagram post and thanked the Patriots, his fans and teammates for their support on his journey. The tight end spent all nine years of his NFL career in New England, and he has the distinction of going out as a champion -- actually, a three-time champion -- following the Patriots' Super Bowl victory in February. His final catch was a pivotal red zone grab that helped set up the Pats' only touchdown against the Rams.
Despite a relatively short career that featured a number of significant injuries, Gronk will go down as one of the best -- if not the best -- tight ends of all time. It seems inevitable that he will eventually take his place in Canton as a Hall of Famer. Gronkowski garnered plenty of respect during his career, and many current and former players were quick to react to the news of his retirement on Sunday.
Gronk didn't give any hint as to what's next for him in his life after football, only saying that he's excited about the uncertainty of his post-playing career. However, some feel like he'll be heading to the WWE, while others hope he'll be taking Jason Witten's place in the Monday Night Football booth.
Or maybe he's got something else in his future?
We may never see a player like Gronk in the NFL again, but it seems rather likely we'll see plenty of him elsewhere in the coming years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jeremy Maclin calls it a career
The 30-year-old announced his retirement on a festive day for his family
-
Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
The Patriots tight end is hanging up his cleats for good
-
Johnny Manziel debut coming Sunday?
The Memphis Express coaching staff seems confident that Manziel is ready to play
-
Belichick has run-in with paparazzi
Not even the paparazzi can crack Bill Belichick
-
Did Garrett tell Cowboys player to quit?
David Irving has made some interesting accusations against his former coach
-
What to know about Jawaan Taylor
Jawaan Taylor could be the first offensive lineman drafted