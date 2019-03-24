NFL players react to the news of Rob Gronkowski announcing his retirement from the NFL

Even with long-existing rumors that Rob Gronkowski was considering retirement, Sunday's news that the Patriots tight end was calling it quits came as somewhat of a stunning development for many.

Gronkowski, 29, announced the news via a lengthy Instagram post and thanked the Patriots, his fans and teammates for their support on his journey. The tight end spent all nine years of his NFL career in New England, and he has the distinction of going out as a champion -- actually, a three-time champion -- following the Patriots' Super Bowl victory in February. His final catch was a pivotal red zone grab that helped set up the Pats' only touchdown against the Rams.

Despite a relatively short career that featured a number of significant injuries, Gronk will go down as one of the best -- if not the best -- tight ends of all time. It seems inevitable that he will eventually take his place in Canton as a Hall of Famer. Gronkowski garnered plenty of respect during his career, and many current and former players were quick to react to the news of his retirement on Sunday.

Tom Brady reacts to Gronk's retirement: pic.twitter.com/7g0P6H3j2h — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2019

Gronk one of the most dominant players to put on a helmet. Amazing career. — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 24, 2019

Congrats on an incredible career @RobGronkowski. One of the best to ever do it. Best wishes on whatever comes next! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 24, 2019

thank youu for the amazing moments @RobGronkowski 🐐💯 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 24, 2019

@RobGronkowski the utmost pleasure watching you dominate throughout your career. Thank you for paving the way and showing what it takes to be great!! #RESPECT — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 24, 2019

Gronk didn't give any hint as to what's next for him in his life after football, only saying that he's excited about the uncertainty of his post-playing career. However, some feel like he'll be heading to the WWE, while others hope he'll be taking Jason Witten's place in the Monday Night Football booth.

Gronk getting ready for Wrestlemania tomorrow pic.twitter.com/KSDEWzQ6nG — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) March 24, 2019

Give me Gronk in the MNF booth and give it to me now. pic.twitter.com/osPc89GBDq — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) March 24, 2019

Or maybe he's got something else in his future?

My understanding is Gronk had already signed or agreed to a deal with a film/TV company prior to the Super Bowl. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 24, 2019

Theres like a 12% chance that Gronk is going to be Presdent one day — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) March 24, 2019

We may never see a player like Gronk in the NFL again, but it seems rather likely we'll see plenty of him elsewhere in the coming years.