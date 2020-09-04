The Washington Football Team surprised many and released veteran running back Adrian Peterson on Friday. The 35-year-old is now a free agent and says he is still ready and wanting to play football.

Peterson is a former NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time rushing champion and two-time rushing touchdown leader, just to name a few things off his resume. Last season he was Washington's leading rusher with 898 yards and five touchdowns.

He spent the majority of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, but has also played with the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals and of course most recently, Washington.

Peterson talked about his shock saying:

"It caught me by surprise. I was having a strong camp. It was showing up on film, taking #1 reps all the way to this week. I just got notified by the running backs coach yesterday that they want to give these young guys some reps, but I didn't know I was going to get cut. There was no indication."

The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears are at the top of the short-list to sign the future Hall of Famer. The Vikings and Eagles are two other teams that could use the free agent.

Like Peterson himself, many football fans and players were caught off guard by the cut.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Washington released a video with the caption, "A leader on and off the field. Thank you, AP!"

Dwayne Haskins Jr. called learning from Peterson "an experience I'll never forget." He added, "Thank you for always having my back big bro! I'm going to make you proud, best of luck! #AllDay"

The campaign to make Peterson a Viking again begins.

Many commented on his future Hall of Fame status.

AP tweeted this less than 15 hours before the news broke ...

A few days ago, Khaleke Hudson called having the running back as his teammate was a dream come true.