NFL players rip Trump on Twitter: 'A--hole,' 'disgrace,' 'real life clown,' 'unacceptable'

Donald Trump might have just lost the NFL vote.

After Trump made comments on Friday where he called for NFL owners to cut any player who kneels during the national anthem, several NFL players took to Twitter to rip the president of the United States.

One of the most pointed tweets came from Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy , who called Trump an "a--hole."

LeSean McCoy is not happy with Donald Trump. Twitter

Cincinnati Bengals safety Geore Iloka wasn't as harsh, but he did call Trump a clown.

I can’t take anything our Celebrity in Chief says seriously. He’s a real life clown/troll 🤡 — George Iloka (@George_iloka) September 23, 2017

Minnesota Vikings running back Bishop Sankey called Trump's words a "disgrace."

Bishop Sankey wasn't thrilled with Donald Trump's choice of words on Friday. Twitter

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman also ripped the president, calling his behavior "unacceptable."

The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 23, 2017

Many players in the NFL were upset to see Trump talking about sports at all.

Most players get on ripped on Twitter whenever they talk about politics, so they wanted to know why this does't go both ways when a politician talks about sports.

Here's tweets from Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron and Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Brown .

Does anyone tell trump to stick to politics, like they tell us to stick to sports? Smh. — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) September 23, 2017

Trump stay in ur place... football have nothing to do wit u smh — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) September 23, 2017

For many NFL players, one thing they hope to see following Trump's comments is more activism.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety T.J. Ward said it will give more players a reason to kneel, while New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas emphasized that players need to keep using their platforms to stop social injustice.

Continue to use your voices and your platforms for racial equality and to stop injustices in our communities. This is bigger than us!!! ✊🏿 — Michael Thomas (@Michael31Thomas) September 23, 2017

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis , who was named the NFL's Man of the Year in 2014 for his work in the community, didn't rip Trump with words, but he did send out a tweet with a lot of sad emoji faces.

Trump!! 😔😔😔😔😔😔😔 — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) September 23, 2017

Reggie Bush promised to keep supporting Colin Kaepernick , who started the movement to fight racial injustice when he sat for the national anthem before a preseason game in August 2016.

#Kaepernick we riding with you bro ✊🏾 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) September 23, 2017

The most interesting tweet might have come from Colin Kaepernick's mom.

During his speech on Friday, Trump called players who protest, "sons of b----es," and let's just say that Mrs. Kaepernick seems to be wearing that insult with a badge of honor.