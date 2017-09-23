NFL players rip Trump on Twitter: 'A--hole,' 'disgrace,' 'real life clown,' 'unacceptable'

NFL players aren't very happy with Donald Trump

Donald Trump might have just lost the NFL vote. 

After Trump made comments on Friday where he called for NFL owners to cut any player who kneels during the national anthem, several NFL players took to Twitter to rip the president of the United States. 

One of the most pointed tweets came from Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy , who called Trump an "a--hole."

lesean-mccoy-trump-09-22-17.png
LeSean McCoy is not happy with Donald Trump.  Twitter

Cincinnati Bengals safety Geore Iloka wasn't as harsh, but he did call Trump a clown. 

Minnesota Vikings running back Bishop Sankey called Trump's words a "disgrace."

bishop-sankey-vikings-09-23-17.png
Bishop Sankey wasn't thrilled with Donald Trump's choice of words on Friday.  Twitter

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman also ripped the president, calling his behavior "unacceptable."

Many players in the NFL were upset to see Trump talking about sports at all. 

Most players get on ripped on Twitter whenever they talk about politics, so they wanted to know why this does't go both ways when a politician talks about sports. 

Here's tweets from Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron and Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Brown

For many NFL players, one thing they hope to see following Trump's comments is more activism. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety T.J. Ward said it will give more players a reason to kneel, while New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas emphasized that players need to keep using their platforms to stop social injustice. 

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis , who was named the NFL's Man of the Year in 2014 for his work in the community, didn't rip Trump with words, but he did send out a tweet with a lot of sad emoji faces. 

Reggie Bush promised to keep supporting Colin Kaepernick , who started the movement to fight racial injustice when he sat for the national anthem before a preseason game in August 2016. 

The most interesting tweet might have come from Colin Kaepernick's mom. 

During his speech on Friday, Trump called players who protest, "sons of b----es," and let's just say that Mrs. Kaepernick seems to be wearing that insult with a badge of honor. 

kaepernick-mom-trump-09-23-17.png
Colin Kaepernick's mom responded to Trump's comments.  Twitter
CBS Sports Writer

John Breech has been at CBS Sports since July 2011 and currently spends most of his time writing about the NFL. He's believed to be one of only three people in the world who thinks that Andy Dalton will... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
All Access