Hello everyone, and happy Wednesday. The Bengals are getting some love today (more below), so John Breech is taking the day off to celebrate. But fear not, for I, Cody Benjamin, will deliver all the latest from around the NFL.
We've got bets for the 2022 season, trade candidates, and much more:
- Today's show: Top futures bets for 2022 season
SportsLine fantasy and betting expert R.J. White joined Will Brinson on Wednesday's "Pick Six NFL Podcast" for a preview of 2022 futures, as well as analysis on how home-field advantage has changed in recent years. Some highlights:
- For the longest time, R.J. explained, oddsmakers considered home-field advantage to be worth three points. Entering 2022, he's projecting an average home edge of about two points, with road-game performance consistently improved since 2019.
- The Packers are R.J.'s best team in terms of home-field advantage: "The offense is better at home, but the defense is way better at home; they were 10 points better at home last year than the year before."
- One of R.J.'s most notable futures bets for 2022: the Titans will miss the playoffs. Despite winning the AFC South a year ago, Tennessee had a lot of things go its way in 2021, he argued, and is undergoing transition at some key spots.
Catch the entire episode (and subscribe for all kinds of daily NFL talk) right here.
2. Trade candidates: Big names who could still be moved
Before long, all 32 teams will be required to trim their rosters to 53 players in advance of the regular season. Here's a look at a few big names who could be trade targets ahead of cutdown day:
- Browns RB Kareem Hunt: The former Chiefs standout, a top-end complement to Nick Chubb, has reportedly requested a trade while seeking a raise. His all-purpose abilities, including as a pass catcher, remain Pro Bowl-caliber.
- Chiefs RB Ronald Jones: Two years removed from nearly a 1,000-yard season for the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, the former first-rounder is a forgotten man in Kansas City's committee.
- Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne: He's got a big fan in Mac Jones, and he's coming off an underrated 800-yard season. But Bill Belichick held him out of recent action due to disciplinary issues, and New England's receiver room is suddenly full.
- Giants WR Darius Slayton: Despite two straight 700-yard seasons to start his big-play career, has plummeted down the depth chart behind younger options like Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson.
3. All-AFC North Team: Burrow beats out Jackson
Jared Dubin is crowning the best talent from every division ahead of the regular season, and his All-AFC North squad is chock-full of offensive star power. Among the names on the honorary lineup: Nick Chubb, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Diontae Johnson. At the top spot, quarterback, he opted for the Bengals' gunslinger over the Ravens' playmaker:
It was a two-man battle between Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. ... While Jackson's ceiling is as high or higher than any quarterback in the NFL (as evidenced by his winning MVP and dominating the league in 2019), Burrow is likely better positioned for success in 2022 due to the plethora of pass-catching options the Bengals have supplied him with, as well as an upgraded offensive line in front of him. It's like splitting hairs when choosing between two of the game's best, but that's what you have to do when you can only pick one for a roster like this.
4. Injury roundup: Gus Edwards, J.C. Jackson sidelined
Here's a look at some of the biggest developments on the medical front:
- Gus Edwards to PUP: The Ravens' No. 2 running back will miss at least four games to start the year
- J.C. Jackson undergoes ankle surgery: The new Chargers cornerback is likely out two to four weeks
- Elijah Mitchell on track for Week 1: The 49ers' starting running back has a hamstring issue
- Jason Verrett still recovering from ACL tear: San Francisco's corner will open the year on PUP
5. Adams, Watkins praise Aaron Rodgers as NFL's best QB
There's been a lot of love from current and former Packers receivers this week when it comes to A-Rod, who's entering possibly his final NFL season. First up, Sammy Watkins' comments from earlier this summer caught fire, with the former Chiefs starter saying Rodgers is "on a whole different level" than Patrick Mahomes. Then, new Raiders wideout Davante Adams echoed the acclaim while appearing on the "Pivot" podcast, calling Rodgers "the best in the game" and suggesting the QB "had the Michael Jordan effect" in Green Bay, fueling everyone on the roster just with his presence.
6. Rapid-fire roundup: 49ers drama, Len Dawson dies, more
Here are some more big headlines from around the NFL:
- Shanahan doesn't rule out keeping Garoppolo: Even though San Francisco has moved on to Trey Lance
- Brett Favre thinks 49ers are making a mistake: Go with the proven QB over the flashy one, Favre argues
- Patriots running back plans revealed: Bill Belichick foresees an even split from his top two guys
- Ex-Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin retires: He played his entire career with one hand
- Don Coryell named Hall of Fame finalist: He was the architect of the "Air Coryell" offense
- Chiefs legend Len Dawson dies at 87: The former Super Bowl MVP played almost 20 years