We've got bets for the 2022 season, trade candidates, and much more:

Today's show: Top futures bets for 2022 season

SportsLine fantasy and betting expert R.J. White joined Will Brinson on Wednesday's "Pick Six NFL Podcast" for a preview of 2022 futures, as well as analysis on how home-field advantage has changed in recent years. Some highlights:

For the longest time, R.J. explained, oddsmakers considered home-field advantage to be worth three points. Entering 2022, he's projecting an average home edge of about two points, with road-game performance consistently improved since 2019.

The Packers are R.J.'s best team in terms of home-field advantage: "The offense is better at home, but the defense is way better at home; they were 10 points better at home last year than the year before."

One of R.J.'s most notable futures bets for 2022: the Titans will miss the playoffs. Despite winning the AFC South a year ago, Tennessee had a lot of things go its way in 2021, he argued, and is undergoing transition at some key spots.

Catch the entire episode (and subscribe for all kinds of daily NFL talk) right here.

2. Trade candidates: Big names who could still be moved

Before long, all 32 teams will be required to trim their rosters to 53 players in advance of the regular season. Here's a look at a few big names who could be trade targets ahead of cutdown day:

3. All-AFC North Team: Burrow beats out Jackson

Joe Burrow USATSI

Jared Dubin is crowning the best talent from every division ahead of the regular season, and his All-AFC North squad is chock-full of offensive star power. Among the names on the honorary lineup: Nick Chubb, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Diontae Johnson. At the top spot, quarterback, he opted for the Bengals' gunslinger over the Ravens' playmaker:

It was a two-man battle between Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. ... While Jackson's ceiling is as high or higher than any quarterback in the NFL (as evidenced by his winning MVP and dominating the league in 2019), Burrow is likely better positioned for success in 2022 due to the plethora of pass-catching options the Bengals have supplied him with, as well as an upgraded offensive line in front of him. It's like splitting hairs when choosing between two of the game's best, but that's what you have to do when you can only pick one for a roster like this.



Here's a look at some of the biggest developments on the medical front:

5. Adams, Watkins praise Aaron Rodgers as NFL's best QB

Aaron Rodgers USATSI

There's been a lot of love from current and former Packers receivers this week when it comes to A-Rod, who's entering possibly his final NFL season. First up, Sammy Watkins' comments from earlier this summer caught fire, with the former Chiefs starter saying Rodgers is "on a whole different level" than Patrick Mahomes. Then, new Raiders wideout Davante Adams echoed the acclaim while appearing on the "Pivot" podcast, calling Rodgers "the best in the game" and suggesting the QB "had the Michael Jordan effect" in Green Bay, fueling everyone on the roster just with his presence.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: 49ers drama, Len Dawson dies, more

Here are some more big headlines from around the NFL: