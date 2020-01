NFL playoff bracket 2020: Schedule, dates, TV channel, times, watch online, every round of NFC, AFC postseason

This Sunday, we will finally learn which two teams will be playing in Super Bowl LIV. After what can only be described as a thrilling divisional-round weekend that followed a wild-card weekend featuring two games that went to overtime, the conference championship games feature no teams who made the Super Bowl last season. One No. 1 seed, two No. 2 seeds -- and believe it or not -- a No. 6 seed are still in contention for a Lombardi trophy.

Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Joe Flacco and Ben Roethlisberger are the only quarterbacks who have represented the AFC in a Super Bowl since 2003. That streak will be broken this year, as Ryan Tannehill and Patrick Mahomes face off in the AFC championship game. The former Miami Dolphin has experienced a rebirth in Tennessee that can only be described as magical, but the 2018 NFL MVP is eager to avenge the conference championship loss he experienced at home last season.

The AFC Championship is a rematch of a Week 10 game in Nashville that the Tennessee Titans won 35-32.

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship game for the first time in seven years after a dominating 27-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings. They host the Green Bay Packers, who slipped past Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round. Aaron Rodgers is the only quarterback remaining in the postseason who has started and won a Super Bowl, and you can never count out that kind of experience in the playoffs. Green Bay will be playing in its fourth NFC Championship game with Rodgers (2010, 2014, 2016), who took over the Packers' starting quarterback job in 2008.

The NFC title game will mark the eighth time in the past 25 years that Green Bay and San Francisco have met in the playoffs, with the Packers currently holding a 4-3 edge. Like the Kansas City Chiefs and Titans, these two teams also faced off in the regular season, but it's a game that first-year head coach Matt LaFleur would like to forget. His Packers were blown out, 37-8, in Week 12.

Get into the playoff action by playing CBS Sports Playoff Pick'em. Pick the games for your free chance to win $5,000 or start a fully customizable pool with friends. Terms Apply.

Here's the entire playoff schedule from the wild-card round to the Super Bowl.

Wild-Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 4

No. 4 Texans 22-19 over No. 5 Bills (OT): The playoffs got off to a wild start in Houston as the Texans fought back from a 16-0 deficit in the second half to pull out a 22-19 win in overtime. Deshaun Watson rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter and then gave the Texans the lead with a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Watson also pulled off a crazy play in overtime that set up Ka'imi Fairbairn's game-winning field goal from 28 yards. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

No. 6 Titans 20-13 over No. 3 Patriots: The Titans were able to pull off the biggest upset of the wild-card round thanks to Derrick Henry. The bruising running back put Tennessee on his shoulders and carried them to the win with 182 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

Sunday, Jan. 5

No. 6 Vikings 26-20 over No. 3 Saints (OT): The Vikings went into New Orleans and pulled off the upset thanks to a nearly perfect all-around performance. Offensively, Dalvin Cook came up big with 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Kirk Cousins also came up huge, completing four passes for 63 yards in overtime, including a game-winning 4-yard score to Kyle Rudolph. The Vikings defense forced the Saints to turn the ball over twice, which is something New Orleans hadn't done all season. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

No. 5 Seahawks 17-9 over No. 4 Eagles: The Eagles lost Carson Wentz to injury in the first quarter and their offense just wasn't able to keep up with the Seahawks despite a valiant effort from Josh McCown. Although the Seahawks also struggled on offense, they did come up with one big play and that came in the third quarter when Russell Wilson hit D.K. Metcalf for a 53-yard score that ended being the only touchdown of the second half. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 11

No. 1 49ers 27-10 over No. 6 Vikings: If you can run the ball and play defense, you can win in the playoffs, and that's exactly what the 49ers did against the Vikings. The 49ers defense smothered Kirk Cousins, sacking him six times while holding him to just 172 passing yards. Offensively, the 49ers did most of their damage on the ground as they rushed for 187 yards. Tevin Coleman led the way with 22 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the win. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

No. 6 Titans 28-12 over No. 1 Ravens: For the second straight week, the Titans rode Derrick Henry to a stunning playoff win. Not only did Henry rush for 195 yards, but he also threw a touchdown pass in the win. Defensively, the Titans put together a brilliant game plan that slowed down Lamar Jackson. The Ravens didn't score their first touchdown until the Titans were already up 28-6 in the fourth quarter. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

Sunday, Jan. 12

No. 2 Chiefs 51-31 over No. 4 Texans: The Texans defense had no answers for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Although the scoreboard says this game was a blowout, the Chiefs actually got quite the scare in the first half when the Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead. Unfortunately for Houston, they got outscored, 51-7 the rest of the way.

No. 2 Packers 28-23 over No. 5 Seahawks: The Packers offense caught fire in this game thanks to Davante Adams, who ran circles around the Seahawks secondary. The Packers receiver caught eight passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. The yardage total set a new franchise record. The frozen tundra of Lambeau Field got the better of the Seahawks in the first half as Seattle got off to a slow start, scoring just three points in the game's first two quarters. Although Russell Wilson rallied his team in the second half by leading them to three touchdowns, it wasn't enough to pull off the upset.

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship

Titans at Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access here)

NFC Championship

Packers at 49ers, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

Super Bowl LIV

Sunday, Feb. 2

Titans/Chiefs vs. Packers/49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

And here's a look at how the bracket shakes out: