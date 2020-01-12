NFL playoff bracket 2020: Schedule, TV times, dates, streaming info for every round of NFC, AFC postseason

For the second year in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the AFC Championship.

The Chiefs won the right to host the game on Sunday after beating the Texans in a divisional round playoff game that can only be described as crazy. Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter to help Kansas City claw back from a 24-0 deficit in a game that they would eventually win 51-31.

Mahomes finished the win with 321 passing yards and five touchdown passes. The win means that the Chiefs will be hosting the Titans on Jan. 19 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The sixth-seeded Titans, who are definitely the surprise team of the postseason, punched their ticket to the AFC title game when they upset the Ravens 28-12 on Saturday night in Baltimore. Someone apparently forgot to tell the Titans that they were a 10-point underdog, because they dominated the game from start to finish. Tennessee jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and led by as many as 22 points before the Ravens were able to get one fourth quarter touchdown.

In the NFC, the 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship game for the first time in seven years after a dominating 27-10 over the Vikings. After a tight first half that ended with San Francisco leading just 14-10, the 49ers ran away with the game in the second half behind a shutdown performance from their defense, which held the Vikings to just 147 yards of offense. The 49ers also came up big on the ground as they out-rushed the Vikings 186-21.

The win by the 49ers means they'll be hosting the NFC title game for just the second time in 21 years. Although they went to three straight NFC Championships between 2011 and 2013, the only one that was actually played at home came in 2011. The 49ers will host either the Packers or the Seahawks, and they'll have to wait until Sunday night to find out who they're playing.

Here's the entire playoff schedule from the wild-card round to the Super Bowl.

Wild-Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 4

No. 4 Texans 22-19 over No. 5 Bills (OT): The playoffs got off to a wild start in Houston as the Texans fought back from a 16-0 deficit in the second half to pull out a 22-19 win in overtime. Deshaun Watson rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter and then gave the Texans the lead with a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Watson also pulled off a crazy play in overtime that set up Ka'imi Fairbairn's game-winning field goal from 28 yards. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

No. 6 Titans 20-13 over No. 3 Patriots: The Titans were able to pull off the biggest upset of the wild-card round thanks to Derrick Henry. The bruising running back put Tennessee on his shoulders and carried them to the win with 182 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

Sunday, Jan. 5

No. 6 Vikings 26-20 over No. 3 Saints (OT): The Vikings went into New Orleans and pulled off the upset thanks to a nearly perfect all-around performance. Offensively, Dalvin Cook came up big with 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Kirk Cousins also came up huge, completing four passes for 63 yards in overtime, including a game-winning 4-yard score to Kyle Rudolph. The Vikings defense forced the Saints to turn the ball over twice, which is something New Orleans hadn't done all season. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

No. 5 Seahawks 17-9 over No. 4 Eagles: The Eagles lost Carson Wentz to injury in the first quarter and their offense just wasn't able to keep up with the Seahawks despite a valiant effort from Josh McCown. Although the Seahawks also struggled on offense, they did come up with one big play and that came in the third quarter when Russell Wilson hit D.K. Metcalf for a 53-yard score that ended being the only touchdown of the second half. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 11

No. 1 49ers 27-10 over No. 6 Vikings: If you can run the ball and play defense, you can win in the playoffs, and that's exactly what the 49ers did against the Vikings. The 49ers defense smothered Kirk Cousins, sacking him six times while holding him to just 172 passing yards. Offensively, the 49ers did most of their damage on the ground as they rushed for 187 yards. Tevin Coleman led the way with 22 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the win. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

No. 6 Titans 28-12 over No. 1 Ravens: For the second straight week, the Titans rode Derrick Henry to a stunning playoff win. Not only did Henry rush for 195 yards, but he also threw a touchdown pass in the win. Defensively, the Titans put together a brilliant game plan that slowed down Lamar Jackson. The Ravens didn't score their first touchdown until the Titans were already up 28-6 in the fourth quarter. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

Sunday, Jan. 12

No. 2 Chiefs 51-31 over No. 4 Texans: The Texans defense had no answers for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Although the scoreboard says this game was a blowout, the Chiefs actually got quite the scare in the first half when the Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead. Unfortunately for Houston, they got outscored, 51-7 the rest of the way.

No. 5 Seahawks at No. 2 Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship

Titans at Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access here)

NFC Championship

Seahawks/Packers at 49ers, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

Super Bowl LIV

Sunday, Feb. 2

Titans/Chiefs vs. NFC Champion at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

