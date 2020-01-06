NFL playoff brackets 2020: Schedule, times, dates, streaming info, TV for every round of NFC, AFC postseason

The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs definitely lived up to its name with three home teams going down in what turned out to be a wild weekend of postseason football.

One of the biggest surprises of the wild-card round came in New England, where the Titans pulled off a monumental upset of the Patriots. Derrick Henry had 182 yards and a touchdown, carrying the Tennessee Titans to a 20-13 win, which means that the Titans will now be heading to Baltimore next week.

In the other AFC game, the Bills almost escaped Houston with their first playoff win in 24 years. Unfortunately for Buffalo though, Deshaun Watson had other plans. With his team trailing 16-0 in the second half, Watson ran for a touchdown in the second half and threw for a touchdown as the Texans fought back to send the game to overtime. The Texans quarterback also came up big in OT with a huge 34-yard pass that set up Ka'imi Fairbairn's game-winning 28-yard field goal that gave the Texans a 22-19 victory. The win by the Texans means they'll be heading to Kansas City next week.

The NFC playoffs kicked off Sunday with another overtime game and a major upset as the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints forced overtime with a late field goal, but Kirk Cousins drove right down and threw a game-winning touchdown to tight end Kyle Rudolph -- the Vikings won 26-20 in overtime.

The Seahawks capped off the wild-card round with a 17-9 win over the Eagles.

The Titans toppled the mighty Patriots and there's a lot to go over. Will Brinson is joined by the Pick Six Podcast Superfriends to break down all the playoff action from Saturday; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

Although the first round of the NFL playoffs is now behind us, we'll still be getting a full schedule in the divisional round with a total of four games over two days. The Ravens, Chiefs, Packers and 49ers will all see their first action of the postseason during the divisional round.

Here's the entire playoff schedule from the wild-card round to the Super Bowl.

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 4

No. 4 Texans 22-19 over No. 5 Bills (OT): The playoffs got off to a wild start in Houston as the Texans fought back from a 16-0 deficit in the second half to pull out a 22-19 win in overtime. Deshaun Watson rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter and then gave the Texans the lead with a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Watson also pulled off a crazy play in overtime that set up Ka'imi Fairbairn's game-winning field goal from 28 yards. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

No. 6 Titans 20-13 over No. 3 Patriots: The Titans were able to pull off the biggest upset of the wild-card round thanks to Derrick Henry. The bruising running back put Tennessee on his shoulders and carried them to the win with 182 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

Sunday, Jan. 5

No. 6 Vikings 26-20 over No. 3 Saints (OT): The Vikings went into New Orleans and pulled off the upset thanks to a nearly perfect all-around performance. Offensively, Dalvin Cook came up big with 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Kirk Cousins also came up huge, completing four passes for 63 yards in overtime, including a game-winning 4-yard score to Kyle Rudolph. The Vikings defense forced the Saints to turn the ball over twice, which is something New Orleans hadn't done all season. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

No. 5 Seahawks 17-9 over No. 4 Eagles: The Eagles lost Carson Wentz to injury in the first quarter and their offense just wasn't able to keep up with the Seahawks despite a valiant effort from Josh McCown. Although the Seahawks also struggled on offense, they did come up with one big play and that came in the third quarter when Russell Wilson hit D.K. Metcalf for a 53-yard score that ended being the only touchdown of the second half. To read our full recap of the game, be sure to click here.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 11

No. 6 Vikings at No. 1 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET (NBC, stream on fuboTV here)

No. 6 Titans at No. 1 Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access here)

Sunday, Jan. 12

No. 4 Texans at No. 2 Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access here)

No. 5 Seahawks at No. 2 Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access here)

NFC Championship, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

Super Bowl LIV

Sunday, Feb. 2

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

And here's a look at how the bracket shakes out: