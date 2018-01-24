NFL Playoff Challenge Rankings: Start Jeffery, Brady in your Super Bowl pools
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Super Bowl lineup
Before setting your final NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say. McClure, who specializes in player projections and advanced statistical analysis, is a Daily Fantasy pro with more than $1 million in career winnings. He knows which players to target on a weekly basis and which matchups to exploit.
McClure is rolling into Super Bowl LII with multiple winning tournament lineups in the books this season. His expertise and advice could be the difference between winning your Fantasy Football Playoff Challenge or going home empty-handed.
Now, McClure has exhaustively studied the matchups, injuries and depth charts and locked in his optimal Fantasy Football lineup. He's sharing it over at SportsLine.
One player he absolutely loves: Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery, who has 789 receiving yards and nine touchdown on the season. He enters the Super Bowl on fire, having just scored two touchdowns in the NFC Championship against the Vikings.
Now, Jeffery gets a favorable matchup against a Patriots defense that is allowing an average of 273.5 passing yards per game in the playoffs. And Jeffery has flourished as a red zone threat for the Eagles' offense. Jeffery caught seven touchdown passes inside the red zone this year, sixth-best in the NFL.
Lock him in as one of the top overall playoff pool wide receivers and watch the fantasy points roll in.
Another player McClure is all over for the Super Bowl is Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who has been phenomenal in the playoffs thus far. Brady has thrown for 627 yards and five touchdowns in his two playoff starts.
Brady, who led the league with 4,577 passing yards, will face an Eagles secondary that is allowing opposing quarterbacks to throw for an average of 240.5 yards in the playoffs.
McClure is also all-in on a player who has yet to find the end zone in the postseason, and who it is might surprise you. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your NFL playoff pool or going home empty-handed.
So what is the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge tournament lineup for Super Bowl weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see Mike McClure's complete optimal Fantasy Football lineup for Super Bowl LII, and find out which player who has yet to score a touchdown in the playoffs needs to be in your lineup.
