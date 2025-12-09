With four weeks left in the 2025 NFL regular season, nine teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. That's more than one quarter of the league already with one eye ahead on the future of fixing what went wrong. But of the remaining 23 teams still alive, none have clinched a playoff berth.

The convoluted playoff picture includes five division races within one game. The AFC North has three teams -- the 9-4 Jaguars, 8-5 Texans and 8-5 Colts -- not only jockeying for the division crown but potentially wild-card positioning, too. The NFC North features a similar scenario: The 9-3-1 Packers, the 9-4 Bears and the 8-5 Lions are all in the thick of things with four weeks to go.

The playoff picture could gain at least some clarity in Week 15 with three teams in position to clinch a playoff berth.

Denver Broncos (Week 15 opponent: vs. Packers)

The Broncos can clinch a playoff berth with ...

a win OR

a tie + a Jaguars loss

a tie + a Chargers loss

a tie + a Colts loss/tie

a tie + a Texans loss/tie

a Colts loss/tie + a Texans loss/tie (but both can't tie)

The Patriots can clinch the AFC East with ...

a win over the Bills

The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth with ...

a tie + a Jaguars loss OR

a tie + a Chargers loss OR

a tie + a Colts loss/tie OR

a tie + a Texans loss/tie OR

a Colts loss/tie + a Texans loss/tie (but both can't tie)

Los Angeles Rams (Week 15 opponent: vs. Lions)

The Rams can clinch a playoff berth with ...