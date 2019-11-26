NFL playoff clinching scenarios: Patriots, Saints and 49ers can all stamp ticket to postseason in Week 13

"Playoffs? You're talking about playoffs?" Yup, it's that time of year again.

There's still five weeks remaining in the regular season, but there are a trio of teams that can already starting thinking about the postseason entering Week 13. The San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots all have the ability to clinch at least a playoff berth entering this week. For New Orleans, they have the easiest clinching scenario this weekend and can go as far as wrapping up the NFC South. As it relates to the 49ers and Pats, they'll need a little help to cement their spot

Here's a full breakdown of each playoff scenario and how all of these teams can already secure their spot in the race to Super Bowl LIV. Take a look at the 2019 NFL Playoff Picture here.

Saints can clinch NFC South with ...

NO win OR NO tie + CAR loss or tie

New Orleans is squaring up with the Falcons in Atlanta to wrap up the Thanksgiving slate on Thursday night. Back in Week 10 the Saints fell to Atlanta in a game where Drew Brees was sacked a season-high six times and was held without a passing touchdown. The New Orleans offense has seemingly rounded back into shape over the past couple weeks, scoring 34 points in each of their previous two contests heading into this NFC South matchup.

In the event the Saints tie, all eyes in the Big Easy will turn to the Panthers, but you may not want to hold your breath of them falling in this one as they are hosting the 2-9 Washington Redskins.

49ers can clinch playoff berth with ...

SF win + LAR loss or tie OR SF tie + LAR loss

Despite being the No. 1 seed in the NFC and 10-1 on the year, San Francisco arguably has the toughest scenario to punch their ticket this week as they have a showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on the docket for Week 13. Not only does Lamar Jackson, who threw for five touchdowns against the Rams on Monday night, pose a difficult challenge, but the 49ers will also be traveling to Baltimore to face him in his house.

In truth, the easiest part of this playoff scenario may be the Cardinals beating the Rams in Arizona.

Patriots can clinch playoff berth with ...

NE win + OAK loss or tie OR NE win + PIT loss or tie OR NE tie + OAK loss + PIT loss OR NE tie + OAK loss + IND loss OR NE tie + PIT loss + IND loss

New England is the only AFC team that can clinch a playoff spot this week and, as you can see above, there are a number of ways they can do so. First and foremost a win against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football will put them in the drivers seat to get into the playoffs, but they'll already know if a tie would suffice after watching the events from earlier in the day.

Oakland, who was just lit up by Sam Darnold and the New York Jets in Week 12, now have to travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face a Kansas City Chiefs team that is coming off their Week 12 bye. Meanwhile the Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that undrafted rookie Devlin ''Duck'' Hodges will start for them under center against the Cleveland Browns after Mason Rudolph was benched in Week 12.