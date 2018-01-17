NFL Playoff odds and picks, 2018: Advanced computer model loving Under in Jaguars-Patriots

The NFC and AFC Championship Games in the NFL playoffs on Sunday will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. The Patriots are nine-point favorites over the Jaguars and the Vikings are three-point favorites over the Eagles. Both lines have moved a half-point from where they opened. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas think will be scored, is 38.5 for Vikings-Eagles and 46 for Jaguars-Patriots.

Both teams put up big offensive numbers during the divisional round, with the Patriots scoring 35 against the Titans and the Jags dropping 45 on Pittsburgh, but you can expect tamer numbers Sunday with a trip to Super Bowl LII on the line.

Remember, Jacksonville was second to only Minnesota in scoring defense during the regular season at 16.8 points per game. Their elite secondary shut down opposing passing attacks as well, limiting enemy quarterbacks to a league-low 169.9 yards per game. The next closest team, the Vikings, allowed almost 200.

Jacksonville limited the Bills to three points in the Wild Card round and only gave up 15 to Tennessee in Week 17. They held the Texans (twice), Ravens, Steelers, Colts, Bengals, and Browns to single-digits this season.

Meanwhile, New England has given up an average of 12 points the last three weeks against the Titans, Jets, and Bills.

SportsLine's advanced model says you can expect 42 points to be scored in Jags-Patriots, easily clearing the Under.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots (-9, 46)

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (+3, 38.5)