NFL Playoff odds, picks, lines: Advanced computer model loving under in Jaguars-Patriots

The NFC and AFC Championship Games in the NFL playoffs on Sunday will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. The Patriots are 9.5-point favorites over the Jaguars and the Vikings are 3.5-point favorites over the Eagles. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas think will be scored, is 38 for Vikings-Eagles and 46.5 for Jaguars-Patriots.

With two eye-popping games and NFL odds already on the move, you need to know what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

With a 181-83 record, SportsLine is beating nearly every expert tracked on NFLPickWatch for the second straight season.

And after finishing the regular season on a blistering 74-22 run, it's fresh off a week in which it nailed the Eagles' upset over the Falcons and went 3-1 overall. It was the second straight week in which the model correctly predicted an outright upset. Anyone who has followed its advice is up big.

With the conference title games here, the computer simulated both games 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.

We can tell you this week that the model is loving the under (46.5) in Jaguars-Patriots.

Early money has pushed that total down half-a-point, but the model says you can still bank on the final score going under 46.5 in 63 percent of simulations. That's in stark contrast to the general public, which is backing the under only 40 percent of the time.

Both teams put up big offensive numbers during the divisional round, with the Patriots scoring 35 against the Titans and the Jags dropping 45 on Pittsburgh.

But you can expect tamer numbers Sunday with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Jacksonville finished the regular season second in the league in both scoring and total defense.

Jacksonville gave up 42 points to the Steelers, but that number is deceiving. Twenty-one of them came in the fourth quarter when the Jags were playing a more conservative defense to protect their lead. Jacksonville gave up just three points on Wild Card Weekend to Buffalo and allowed an average of just 16.8 points in the regular season.

The Patriots, meanwhile, gave up just 14 points to the Titans last week, and one of those touchdowns came in garbage time. Since Week 4, they have given up more than 20 points just twice and haven't allowed more than 27 in a game during that span.

SportsLine's advanced model says you can expect 42 points to be scored in Jags-Patriots, easily clearing the under.

