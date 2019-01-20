NFL playoff overtime rules: Here's how OT works for Rams vs. Saints NFC Championship
Everything you need to know about postseason overtime
With the NFC Championship tied at 23 after four quarters, it'll take overtime to decide whether the Los Angeles Rams or New Orleans Saints represent their conference in Super Bowl LIII.
So here's a quick refresher on the rules for overtime in the NFL playoffs:
Unlike in the regular season, playoff OTs feature 15-minute periods until a winner is declared. Each team still receives at least one possession unless the first team with the ball scores a touchdown or records a safety.
