NFL Playoff Picture 2018: Ravens win puts Titans in danger of missing playoffs

The Titans don't need any help to make the playoffs -- they technically control their own destiny when it comes to getting into the postseason. But they don't have the easiest path and it was only made more difficult by the Ravens win on Saturday night over the Colts.

Baltimore's victory slid the Ravens up to the No. 5 seed in the AFC and pushed the Titans down to the No. 6 seed. Making matters worse for Tennessee is the upcoming matchup on Sunday, as the Titans host the Rams in Nashville as a touchdown underdog. In Week 17, Tennessee hosts a Jaguars team that should still be motivated to try and secure a bye.

The Ravens, meanwhile, simply have to beat the Bengals at home in Week 17 in order to lock themselves into the fifth seed. The Titans will need help to secure the division title, needing a 49ers win over the Jaguars coupled with them winning at home against the Rams to set up a de facto division title game in Week 17.

If the Titans lose out, they'll fall to 8-8 and likely find themselves on the outside looking in, with the Bills already at eight wins and having a Week 17 game against the Dolphins. The Chargers also loom in one scenario.

Here's how the rest of the NFL playoff picture looks, as well as a snapshot of some games that could impact what it looks like after Week 17 and beyond.

AFC: Who's in

The Patriots play the Bills at home in Week 16 on Sunday afternoon. They either need to win out against Buffalo and the Jets to secure the No. 1 seed or win today and have both the Steelers and Jaguars lose.

2. (y) Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3)

The Steelers play the Texans on Monday afternoon in Houston

3. (x) Jacksonville (10-4)

The Jaguars are traveling to San Francisco to play the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. They can clinch an AFC South division title with a win or even earlier if Tennessee loses to the Rams. They need to win and Pittsburgh to lose to move to the No. 2 seed, and if both the Pats and Steelers lost, the Jags would be the new No. 1 seed with a win.

The Chiefs host the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. With a win or a Chargers loss they would secure the AFC West (also a tie and a Chargers loss would do it, but let's be realistic).

5. Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

The Ravens took care of business against the Colts in a sloppy, rainy game that did not solidify their case as a dangerous playoff contender. They should have stomped Indy but let the Colts hang around late. Still, they are going to end up in the postseason and we know what Joe Flacco can do when covered in magic playoff dust.

6. Tennessee Titans (8-6)

The Titans can make things interesting in the AFC South with a win and a Jaguars loss and a win. They'd be relegated to only making it via the wild card if they lose or the Jaguars win in San Francisco. A loss to Los Angeles at home would set up a "win or go home" game in Week 17.

AFC: Who's out

7. Buffalo Bills (8-6): The Bills are in a weird spot here, because they do not win any conference record tiebreakers against the Ravens or Titans and do not win a head-to-head tiebreaker against the Chargers. They also have a tough task, playing in New England on Sunday.

8. Los Angeles Chargers (7-7): The Chargers have an oddly complex but sort of simple playoff path -- Titans lose out, Bills lose Sunday and Ravens win in Week 17.

9. Oakland Raiders (6-8): The Raiders aren't dead but need a LOT of help (everyone ending up at 8-8) that seems unlikely to happen. First things first they need to win in Philadelphia on Christmas night.

10. Miami Dolphins (6-8): The Dolphins aren't dead either, but need to beat the Chiefs in Kansas City and then beat the Bills in Week 17 and have everyone else fall back to 8-8.

AFC: Who's Eliminated

11. New York Jets (5-9)



12. Cincinnati Bengals (5-9)



13. Denver Broncos (5-9)



14. Houston Texans (4-10)

15. Indianapolis Colts (3-12)

16. Cleveland Browns (0-11)

NFC: Who's in

The Eagles play the Raiders on Monday night in Philly and can secure the No. 1 overall seed with a win.

The Minny defense snuffed out the Brett Hundley-led Packers on Saturday night in Lambeau Field. The offense was hardly dominant in frigid conditions, but there was never any real danger of losing the game against an inferior offense. The Vikings can clinch a first-round bye with the Panthers losing to the Bucs.

3. Los Angeles Rams (10-4)

The Rams are playing the Titans in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon and can clinch the NFC West with a win or with a Seahawks loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. The Rams can't catch the Vikings for a bye however because of the head-to-head loss.

The Saints control the NFC South but have to get past the Falcons on Sunday -- they would clinch the division with a win and a Carolina loss to Tampa Bay. They would clinch a playoff berth with just a win OR the Cowboys and Seahawks ending in a tie.

5. Carolina Panthers (10-4)

The Panthers get the Bucs at home on Sunday and can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over Tampa Bay. If they win out, the Saints lose on Sunday and the Vikings lose to the Bears in Week 17, Carolina can get as high as the No. 2 seed. They can also lose out and miss the playoffs. A Cowboys-Seahawks tie would simultaneously clinch for both Carolina and New Orleans.

6. Atlanta Falcons (9-5)

The Falcons are headed to New Orleans for a critical divisional showdown. If the Falcons win and beat the Panthers in Week 17 they would actually win the division. They can clinch a playoff berth with a victory in New Orleans OR with a tie plus a Dallas-Seattle tie and a Detroit loss or tie. That last one is fairly unlikely.

NFC: Who's out

7. Detroit Lions (8-6): The Lions get the lowly Bengals on Sunday and can do a lot for their playoff hopes with a victory. Atlanta still holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over Detroit, Seattle AND Dallas, so each of these teams needs help.

8. Seattle Seahawks (8-6): The Seahawks play the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday afternoon in a loser go home game.

9. Dallas Cowboys (8-6): The Cowboys play the Seahawks in Dallas on Sunday afternoon in a loser go home game.

NFC: Who's Eliminated

10. Green Bay Packers (7-8)

11. Washington Redskins (6-8)

12. Arizona Cardinals (6-8)

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-10)

14. San Francisco 49ers (4-10)

15. Chicago Bears (4-10)

16. New York Giants (2-12)

Legend:

( X ) -clinched playoff berth

( Y ) -denotes division winner

( Z ) -denotes first-round bye

( * ) -clinched home-field advantage