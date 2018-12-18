NFL Playoff Picture: 2019 Super Bowl picks, best predictions, AFC and NFC teams from top-rated computer model

The NFL playoff picture continues to become clearer with each passing week. Sunday's win over the Packers made the Bears the third team to claim a divisional crown as they wrapped up the NFC North, joining the Saints (NFC South) and the Rams (NFC West). Those three division winners help clarify the NFC playoff picture, but the AFC playoff picture still is wide open, with no divisions claimed and only the Chiefs and Chargers locked into postseason spots entering Week 16. With five NFL divisions still up for grabs and the NFL Wild Card races coming down to the wire, be sure to check out what SportsLine's proven model has to say before locking in any 2019 Super Bowl picks.

Now it has turned its attention to the NFL playoff picture, evaluating every possible NFL playoff scenario. One prediction the model has about the NFC playoff picture: the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles remain the first team out, but their chances have improved since last week.

Backup quarterback Nick Foles led an upset over the Rams in Week 15, and that win, coupled with a loss by the Cowboys to the Colts, kept the Eagles alive in both the NFC East and the NFC Wild Card race. After having just a 16.1 percent chance of making the playoffs last week, Philadelphia now has a 27.9 percent chance of advancing to the postseason, according to the model.

And after simulating the AFC playoff picture 10,000 times, the model now projects the Titans as the first team out after the Colts were in that position last week.

Tennessee helped its cause significantly by knocking off the Giants on the road, upping its chances to from 28.7 to 39.5 percent to make the playoffs. Thanks to recent losses by the Dolphins and Broncos, the path to the postseason is now simpler for Tennessee: if the Titans win out against the Redskins and Colts, and get one loss from either the Ravens or Steelers, they're in. However, the model gives another AFC team an almost 50 percent chance of claiming the final Wild Card spot and sending the Titans home early.

AFC playoff picture:



1. Chiefs (11-3)

2. Patriots (9-5)

3. Texans (9-4)

4. Steelers (8-5-1)

5. Chargers (11-3)

6. Ravens (8-6)



In the hunt:



Colts (8-6)

Titans (8-6)

Dolphins (7-7)



NFC playoff picture:



1. Saints (12-2)

2. Rams (11-3)

3. Bears (10-4)

4. Cowboys (8-6)

5. Seahawks (8-6)

6. Vikings (7-6-1)



In the hunt:



Eagles (7-7)

Redskins (7-7)

Panthers (6-8)