NFL Playoff Picture: 2019 Super Bowl picks, optimal predictions, AFC and NFC teams by advanced computer model

With just two weeks left in the regular season, the NFL playoff picture still looks like a jigsaw puzzle. We have a few edge pieces sorted with the Bears, Rams and Saints all champions of their divisions to help bring some clarity to the NFC playoff picture. The Chiefs and Chargers have both clinched playoff spots in the AFC, but that's all that has been determined in that conference. In fact, there are still over 16,000 scenarios that could play out before the AFC playoff picture is fully developed. With so much still to be determined in just two short weeks, you'll want to check out what the proven computer model at SportsLine has to say about the NFL playoff picture before you lock in any 2019 Super Bowl picks.

Now it has turned its attention to the NFL playoff picture, evaluating every possible NFL playoff scenario. One prediction the model has about the NFC playoff picture: the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles remain the first team out, but their chances have improved since last week.

Backup quarterback Nick Foles had to fill in for an injured Carson Wentz last week, which seemed to inject life into the Eagles, who beat the Rams in Week 15 on the road. Now, the Eagles host the Texans, who had won nine straight before a loss at the Colts two weeks ago.

Beating the Rams, coupled with a Cowboys' loss to the Colts, lifted the Eagles' playoff chances by nearly 12 percent according to SportsLine's model. Now, Philadelphia has a 27.9 percent chance of getting into the playoffs, where they'd be sure to threaten whomever they draw as defending champs. The Eagles can even still win the NFC East, though they'll need to win out and have the Cowboys to lose out since Dallas holds the tiebreaker. The Eagles are one-point favorites against Houston on Sunday.

And after simulating the AFC playoff picture 10,000 times, the model now projects the Titans as the first team out after the Colts were in that position last week.

Tennessee helped its cause significantly by knocking off the Giants on the road, upping its chances to from 28.7 to 39.5 percent to make the playoffs. Thanks to recent losses by the Dolphins and Broncos, the path to the postseason is now simpler for Tennessee: if the Titans win out against the Redskins and Colts, and get one loss from either the Ravens or Steelers, they're in. However, the model gives another AFC team an almost 50 percent chance of claiming the final Wild Card spot and sending the Titans home early.

AFC playoff picture:



1. Chiefs (11-3)

2. Patriots (9-5)

3. Texans (9-4)

4. Steelers (8-5-1)

5. Chargers (11-3)

6. Ravens (8-6)



In the hunt:



Colts (8-6)

Titans (8-6)

Dolphins (7-7)



NFC playoff picture:



1. Saints (12-2)

2. Rams (11-3)

3. Bears (10-4)

4. Cowboys (8-6)

5. Seahawks (8-6)

6. Vikings (7-6-1)



In the hunt:



Eagles (7-7)

Redskins (7-7)

Panthers (6-8)