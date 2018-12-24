NFL Playoff Picture: 2019 Super Bowl picks, predictions, AFC and NFC teams from unbiased computer model

With just one week remaining in the regular season, the NFL playoff picture is still far from settled, with multiple division crowns and wild-card spots coming down to the final moments of the season. The AFC playoff picture remains unsettled, with the South and North still up for grabs. The final wild-card spot could go to multiple teams as well. The NFC playoff picture is clearer, with all four divisions claimed, but seeding is still up for grabs, and the Vikings or Eagles could claim the final wild-card spot. With so much still to be determined and plenty of NFL playoff scenarios that could unfold, you'll want to check out what the proven computer model at SportsLine has to say about the NFL playoff picture before locking in any 2019 Super Bowl picks.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

Now it has turned its attention to the NFL playoff picture, evaluating every possible NFL playoff scenario. One prediction the model has about the NFC playoff picture: the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles fall short of the postseason.

Backup quarterback Nick Foles has kept the Eagles alive, navigating a tough stretch against the Rams and Texans with two big-time wins. But without a win and help in Week 17, Philadelphia will still be home for the playoffs.

They have a decent chance to knock off the Redskins in Week 17, but Philadelphia also needs a win by the Bears over the Vikings. Needing two games to fall their way, the model gives the Eagles just a 24.2 percent chance of making the playoffs.

And after simulating the AFC playoff picture 10,000 times, the model now projects the Colts as the last team out after the Titans were in that position last week.

It's a winner-take-all situation in Nashville on Sunday Night Football when those teams meet. The victor is guaranteed a playoff spot and could still win the AFC South if the Texans were to fall to the Jaguars. The model gives Indianapolis a 44 percent chance of making the postseason, which is higher than last week, but still puts the Colts on the outside looking in.

The model has made the call on which 12 teams make the NFL Playoff field and has updated its 2019 Super Bowl picks. It's loving a team with odds longer than 30-1, and anyone who backs this underdog to go all the way could hit it big.

So who should you back to win Super Bowl LIII? And which long shot has all the value? Check out the latest NFL playoff standings below, and then visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has outperformed 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com the past two seasons.



AFC playoff picture:



1. Chiefs (11-4)

2. Patriots (10-5)

3. Texans (10-5)

4. Ravens (9-6)

5. Chargers (11-4)

6. Colts (9-6)



In the hunt:



Titans (9-6)

Steelers (8-6-1)



NFC playoff picture:



1. Saints (13-2)

2. Rams (12-3)

3. Bears (11-4)

4. Cowboys (9-6)

5. Seahawks (9-6)

6. Vikings (8-6-1)



In the hunt:



Eagles (8-7)